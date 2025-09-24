Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 24, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy! episode on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, had Steven as the winner with $57,089 in three days. Jaedon Jerue, Natalie Shapero, and Steven Olson were the contestants of this episode.
Steven Olson won again tonight. His winning streak continued for four days after tonight's win. Steven scored $17,293, narrowly beating Natalie Shapero's $14,000. Despite effort, Jaedon Jerue finished with $4,799 after early rounds.
The Jeopardy! round featured six categories: A Phrase In History, Country Music, 4-Letter Homophones, Street Smarts, Fellas In Novellas, and Stews Of The World.
Early on, Steven Olson found the Daily Double. Five correct answers out of 15 clues gave Natalie Shapero a slight lead, while Steven had six correct but one incorrect. Early on, Jaedon Jerue competed despite fewer correct answers.
At the break, after 15 clues, the scores stood as follows:
Steven finished with 13 correct answers and one incorrect answer. Natalie had 8 correct and no incorrect. Jaedon had 5 correct answers and no errors. Steven finished first at $6,800, followed by Natalie at $5,600 and Jaedon at $2,200.
The Double Jeopardy! round changed Steven's game after some tough moments. Jaedon doubled his bet on the second Daily Double to score higher. However, Steven lost $4,000 on the third Daily Double but kept his pace with 15 correct answers.
Score after this round:
In the Final Jeopardy! round, the category was, The 21st Century:
"A 2011 email said, 'On September 17, we want to see 20,000 people…set up tents, kitchens, peaceful barricades and’ these 3 words."
The correct response was “What is ‘Occupy Wall Street’?”
Steven Olson secured his fourth consecutive win, continuing his impressive run. His final score of $17,293 was enough to take home the victory tonight.
Steven Olson remains the Jeopardy! champion, securing his fourth consecutive win. He will return tomorrow to compete for his fifth day.
Jeopardy! is available to stream on Hulu, Sling TV and Peacock with a subscription.
