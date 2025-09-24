Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 24, 2025, Wednesday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! Game Recap – Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Jeopardy! Round Categories: A Phrase In History, Country Music, 4-Letter Homophones, Street Smarts, Fellas In Novellas, Stews Of The World



Jeopardy! Round Statistics (After 15 Clues):

Natalie: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Steven: 6 correct, 1 incorrect

Jaedon: 2 correct, 0 incorrect



Scores After the Jeopardy! Round:

Steven: $6,800

Natalie: $5,600

Jaedon: $2,200



Interviews:

Jaedon shared that he used Jeopardy! to help his mother recover from a stroke.

Natalie humorously recalled hopping on a baggage carousel in Columbus, much to her daughter's dismay.

Steven reminisced about nearly missing his train back to the airport during his honeymoon in France.

Double Jeopardy! Round Categories: Geographic Name Game, “V”ocabulary, Films Out Of History, On The Silk Road, Marine Biology, Do You Like Photography?



Double Jeopardy! Round Highlights:

Jaedon found the second Daily Double and doubled his score.

Steven lost $4,000 on the third Daily Double but still performed well, picking up 15 correct answers.

Double Jeopardy! Round Statistics:

Steven: 28 correct, 3 incorrect

Natalie: 11 correct, 0 incorrect

Jaedon: 11 correct, 2 incorrect



Scores Going Into Final Jeopardy! Round:

Steven: $17,200

Natalie: $8,000

Jaedon: $6,400



Final Jeopardy! Round:

Category: The 21st Century

Correct Response: Occupy Wall Street

Jaedon’s Final Score: $6,400 – $1,601 = $4,799

Natalie’s Final Score: $8,000 + $6,000 = $14,000

Steven’s Final Score: $17,200 + $93 = $17,293 (4-day total: $74,382)



Tonight’s Results:

Jaedon Jerue: $4,799

Natalie Shapero: $14,000

Steven Olson: $17,293 (4-day total: $74,382)

Steven Olson remains the Jeopardy! champion, securing his fourth consecutive win. He will return tomorrow to compete for his fifth day.

Jeopardy! is available to stream on Hulu, Sling TV and Peacock with a subscription.

