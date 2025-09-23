Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 23, 2025, Tuesday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

Tonight’s Jeopardy! winner was Steven Olson, who continued his impressive streak with a third consecutive victory. Steven's commanding lead in Double Jeopardy! helped him finish strong and win the championship after a thrilling battle. His 27 correct answers and 3 incorrect answers showed his dominance throughout the game.

All Jeopardy! contestants failed the Final Children's Books clue. Steven won big with a large wager despite answering, “What is My Little Pony?” His final total was $10,683, making him the reigning champion with $57,089 over three days.

With its fun format and intellectual challenges, Jeopardy! remains popular. Another thrilling episode featured suspense, strategy, and impressive gameplay. Steven returns for another round, and fans eagerly await the next episode to see if he can win again.

Jeopardy! Game Recap: September 23, 2025

Jeopardy! Round Overview:

Categories: The Answer Is 42!, ____Ing Book Titles, “G” To “G”, The Pre-Fame Celebrity At Work, Around Alabama, Navy SEALs.

Hester and Steven started strong, but Steven gained the upper hand with a True Daily Double before the break.



After 15 clues:

Steven: $7,200

Hester: $3,400

Justin: $1,600

First Break Stats (14 clues):

Steven: 7 correct, 0 incorrect

Hester: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

Justin: 3 correct, 0 incorrect

Contestant Highlights:

Justin: Brought his 98-year-old grandmother to the audience.

Hester: Former singing telegram messenger.

Steven: Aims to visit all 50 states with his wife; currently at 35.

Post-Jeopardy! Round Stats:

Steven: 16 correct, 0 incorrect

Hester: 6 correct, 1 incorrect

Justin: 6 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy! round:

Steven: $11,200

Hester: $3,600

Justin: $2,400

Double Jeopardy! Round Overview:

Categories: Ancient History, Composers, Ew, David!, 9-Letter Words, Discovery, A Song On Your Lips.

Steven found both Daily Doubles, adding $9,000 to his score, taking a commanding lead.

Post-Double Jeopardy! Round Stats:

Steven: 27 correct, 3 incorrect

Justin: 10 correct, 4 incorrect

Hester: 9 correct, 3 incorrect

Total unplayed clues this season: 3 (including 3 from today)



Scores Going Into Final Jeopardy! Round:

Steven: $27,800

Justin: $4,000

Hester: $3,200

Final Jeopardy! Outcome:

The category for Final Jeopardy! was Children’s Books.

Correct Response: What is Where The Wild Things Are?



Final Scores:

Hester: $3,200 - $2,500 = $700

Justin: $4,000 - $2,401 = $1,599

Steven: $27,800 - $17,117 = $10,683 (3-day total: $57,089)

Tonight’s Result:

Steven remains the champion for a 3rd consecutive day and will return for game #4.

The September 22, 2025 Jeopardy! ended with Steven Olson as champion again. Steven earned his third win and $57,089 in three days despite a difficult Final Jeopardy! question. Fans await his return in game #4 to see if he can extend his streak. Jeopardy! is one of the most exciting and unpredictable game shows, offering a new quiz every day.