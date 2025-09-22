Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 22, 2025, Monday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

The 11th game of Jeopardy! Season 42 was an exciting one as usual. Tonight's Final Jeopardy clue was about the divine right of kings in political history. Steven Olson won his second race with a large lead despite the close competition. David Shutoff and Jonathan Goldman tried hard, but Steven's knowledge and passion won.

Tonight's Jeopardy! winner was Steven Olson (September 22, 2025). An exciting Final Jeopardy round earned him $26,804 for his second straight win. Steven led the competition with his knowledge and strategy.

Now in its 42nd season, Jeopardy! has been a hit since 1964. Contestants are given answers and must ask questions in the show's unique format. Famous for its intellectual challenge and impact on television trivia, it's one of the longest-running game shows.



A glimpse of Jeopardy Episode Highlights: September 22, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy! Round

In the Jeopardy! round, the contestants competed across six categories: King James Bible Talk, Eponyms, Hobbies & Pastimes, The Traitors, Project Runway, and A Dose of Reality TV.

Steven Olson gave himself a big lead early by finding the Daily Double and doubling up. After 15 clues, he scored $6,600, David $1,800, and Jonathan $1,400.

Steven finished the round with 17 correct answers and 2 incorrect answers. Jonathan had 3 correct and David had 6. Steven led with $10,200, followed by David and Jonathan with $3,000 and $2,200. Steven scored the first Jeopardy! round, but there were two more.



Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:

Steven: $10,200

David: $3,000

Jonathan: $2,200

Double Jeopardy! Round

The Double Jeopardy! round featured more difficult categories such as “Cross” Words (& Phrases), Physics Class, Dis-Band-Ments, In The Bookstore, Asian Cities, and Ari Shapiro on Talking & Listening.

Steven responded well with 14 correct answers, but he took some hits. He won $4,000 on Daily Double 3 after losing $7,000 on Daily Double 2. He maintained his lead despite these losses.



After Double Jeopardy!, Steven had $20,400. David Shutoff had $13,400, and Jonathan Goldman had $7,400, putting them mathematically in Final Jeopardy range. All three players were eager for the final challenge, making for a thrilling ending.



Scores after Double Jeopardy:

Steven: $20,400

David: $13,400

Jonathan: $7,400

Final Jeopardy! Round

The Final Jeopardy! clue was in the category Political History. The clue was: The words of this doctrine are found in a sonnet by James I & bolstered by St. Paul writing, “the powers that be are ordained of God.” The correct response was: What is the divine right of kings?

Steven Olson correctly added $6,404, bringing his score to $26,804. Answering incorrectly cost David Shutoff $7,001, lowering his total to $6,399. Jonathan Goldman also erred, losing his wager and leaving $7,400. Steven Olson won with $46,406 over two days.



Final Jeopardy! Results:

Jonathan: $7,400 – $0 = $7,400

David: $13,400 – $7,001 = $6,399

Steven: $20,400 + $6,404 = $26,804 (2-day total: $46,406)

Game Statistics from Tonight’s Jeopardy Episode

Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: King James Bible Talk, Eponyms, Hobbies & Pastimes, The Traitors, Project Runway, A Dose Of Reality TV

Daily Double: Steven doubled up early, taking a big lead



Scores after 15 clues:

Steven: $6,600 (8 correct, 1 incorrect)

David: $1,800 (3 correct, 1 incorrect)

Jonathan: $1,400 (2 correct, 0 incorrect)



Notable interviews:

Jonathan took ballet for graduation credits.

David was an early pickleball adopter but no longer plays.

Steven shares a classroom with his spouse, also a music teacher.



Jeopardy! Round Final Scores:

Steven: $10,200 (17 correct, 2 incorrect)

David: $3,000 (6 correct, 1 incorrect)

Jonathan: $2,200 (3 correct, 1 incorrect)

Double Jeopardy! Round:



Categories: Cross” Words (& Phrases), Physics Class, Dis-Band-Ments, In The Bookstore, Asian Cities, Ari Shapiro On Talking & Listening

Daily Double Loss: Steven lost $7,000 on DD2, but gained $4,000 on DD3, keeping the competition close.



Scores after Double Jeopardy:

Steven: $20,400 (31 correct, 3 incorrect)

David: $13,400 (15 correct, 2 incorrect)

Jonathan: $7,400 (7 correct, 1 incorrect)

Final Jeopardy!:



Category: Political History



Final Scores:

Jonathan: $7,400 – $0 = $7,400 (Answer: “What Divine?”)

David: $13,400 – $7,001 = $6,399 (Answer: “What is Monroe Doctrine?”)

Steven: $20,400 + $6,404 = $26,804 (Answer: “What is Divine Right of Kings?”) (2-day total: $46,406)

Tonight’s Results:

Winner: Steven (2-day total: $46,406)

Jonathan’s Total: $7,400

David’s Total: $6,399

On September 22, 2025, Jeopardy! Steven Olson won again, this time for $26,804. He won Final Jeopardy after dominating the game with correct answers in both Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy. Steven continued to be champion despite strong performances from David Shutoff and Jonathan Goldman. Tomorrow, Steven will defend his title and seek a third win.