Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 15, 2025, Wednesday

Delaney O'Dea's impressive performance, coupled with her accurate Final Jeopardy! response, made her the champion of the day.
By Rajasini Saha | Wednesday 10/15/2025, 4:30PM EDT
  • Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy
    On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Delaney O'Dea was the Jeopardy! (Season 42, Game 28) winner. Tonight's episode featured a competition between three contestants: Chris McGinn (one-day champion), Tafari Mbadiwe and Delaney O'Dea.

    The Final Jeopardy! clue had Harvey Milk's statement, 'Foreshadowing his 1978 death'. It read, "if a bullet should enter my brain, let that bullet destroy every closet door". Delaney answered correctly, "Who is Harvey Milk?". The category for this round was Public Figures.

    Over the decades, strategy, trivia, and contestant stories keep Jeopardy! exciting. On Wednesday, both trivia, knowledge, patience and player personalities thrilled viewers.

    Jeopardy! Episode October 15, 2025: A glimpse of what happened and who won the game

    Jeopardy! Round

    This round featured categories such as Geography With Vampire Weekend, That’s All, Folk Tales, and Lefties. Chris McGinn quickly took the lead by finding and correctly answering the Daily Double. 

    Double Jeopardy! Round

    The Double Jeopardy! round brought more excitement with categories like Into The Woods, Nonfiction, and Black History With Henry Louis Gates Jr. 

    Final Jeopardy! Round

    Final Jeopardy! in the category of Public Figures 

    The clue was: "Foreshadowing his 1978 death, he said, 'if a bullet should enter my brain, let that bullet destroy every closet door.'" 

    The correct response was "Who is Harvey Milk?"

    • Chris answered incorrectly, “Who is John Lennon?”
    • Tafari wagered heavily and answered, "Who is Kho Sha?"
    • Delaney was the only contestant to answer correctly.

