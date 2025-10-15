Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 15, 2025, Wednesday

On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Delaney O'Dea was the Jeopardy! (Season 42, Game 28) winner. Tonight's episode featured a competition between three contestants: Chris McGinn (one-day champion), Tafari Mbadiwe and Delaney O'Dea.
The Final Jeopardy! clue had Harvey Milk's statement, 'Foreshadowing his 1978 death'. It read, "if a bullet should enter my brain, let that bullet destroy every closet door". Delaney answered correctly, "Who is Harvey Milk?". The category for this round was Public Figures.
Over the decades, strategy, trivia, and contestant stories keep Jeopardy! exciting. On Wednesday, both trivia, knowledge, patience and player personalities thrilled viewers.
This round featured categories such as Geography With Vampire Weekend, That’s All, Folk Tales, and Lefties. Chris McGinn quickly took the lead by finding and correctly answering the Daily Double.
The Double Jeopardy! round brought more excitement with categories like Into The Woods, Nonfiction, and Black History With Henry Louis Gates Jr.
The clue was: "Foreshadowing his 1978 death, he said, 'if a bullet should enter my brain, let that bullet destroy every closet door.'"
The correct response was "Who is Harvey Milk?"
Categories: Geography With Vampire Weekend; That’s All, Folk Tales; Stock Symbols; Starts With A Preposition; Broadway; Lefties
Interviews:
Second Half of the Round:
Tafari pulled closer, and by the end of the Jeopardy! round, Delaney and Chris were tied for the lead.
Categories: Into The Woods; Nonfiction; Movie Role, TV Role; The Hole Truth; 12-Letter Words; Black History With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Delaney was the only player to answer Final Jeopardy correctly, winning the game and securing a spot for tomorrow.
Winner: Delaney with a total of $18,600, making her the reigning champion for tomorrow’s episode!
