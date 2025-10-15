Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 15, 2025, Wednesday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Delaney O'Dea was the Jeopardy! (Season 42, Game 28) winner. Tonight's episode featured a competition between three contestants: Chris McGinn (one-day champion), Tafari Mbadiwe and Delaney O'Dea.

The Final Jeopardy! clue had Harvey Milk's statement, 'Foreshadowing his 1978 death'. It read, "if a bullet should enter my brain, let that bullet destroy every closet door". Delaney answered correctly, "Who is Harvey Milk?". The category for this round was Public Figures.

Over the decades, strategy, trivia, and contestant stories keep Jeopardy! exciting. On Wednesday, both trivia, knowledge, patience and player personalities thrilled viewers.

Jeopardy! Round

This round featured categories such as Geography With Vampire Weekend, That’s All, Folk Tales, and Lefties. Chris McGinn quickly took the lead by finding and correctly answering the Daily Double.

Double Jeopardy! Round

The Double Jeopardy! round brought more excitement with categories like Into The Woods, Nonfiction, and Black History With Henry Louis Gates Jr.

Jeopardy! Round Recap:

Categories: Geography With Vampire Weekend; That’s All, Folk Tales; Stock Symbols; Starts With A Preposition; Broadway; Lefties

Early leader Chris found the Daily Double early and answered it correctly.

Scores at the break (after 15 clues):

Chris: $4,400

Delaney: $4,200

Tafari: $1,600

Statistics at the first break:

Chris: 6 correct, 0 incorrect

Delaney: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Tafari: 3 correct, 1 incorrect

Interviews:

Tafari: Always responded to quiz questions in Jeopardy! from in school.

Delaney: Attended a taping at age 7 (11 years ago).

Chris: Directed a homeschool co-op performance of "Romeo & Juliet."



Second Half of the Round:

Tafari pulled closer, and by the end of the Jeopardy! round, Delaney and Chris were tied for the lead.

Scores after Jeopardy! Round:

Delaney: $5,600

Chris: $5,600

Tafari: $4,600

Statistics after Jeopardy! Round:

Delaney: 11 correct, 1 incorrect

Chris: 10 correct, 0 incorrect

Tafari: 7 correct, 1 incorrect



Double Jeopardy! Round Recap:

Categories: Into The Woods; Nonfiction; Movie Role, TV Role; The Hole Truth; 12-Letter Words; Black History With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy! Round:

Delaney: 19 correct, 3 incorrect

Tafari: 14 correct, 4 incorrect

Chris: 16 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores Going into Final Jeopardy!:

Delaney: $11,600

Tafari: $9,000

Chris: $8,000

Final Jeopardy! Recap:

Delaney was the only player to answer Final Jeopardy correctly, winning the game and securing a spot for tomorrow.

Final Scores:

Chris: $8,000 – $0 = $8,000

Tafari: $9,000 – $7,001 = $1,999

Delaney: $11,600 + $7,000 = $18,600

Winner: Delaney with a total of $18,600, making her the reigning champion for tomorrow’s episode!