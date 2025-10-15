Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, October 15, 2025, Wednesday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! offered another interesting episode on October 15, 2025. The Final Jeopardy! clue on Wednesday asked contestants to name an LGBTQ+ rights activist. The clue references a prophetic statement before his 1978 assassination.

The correct Final Jeopardy! answer was "Who is Harvey Milk?" Milk was California's first openly gay public official, and his tragic assassination had a major impact on the LGBTQ+ community and civil rights. His defiant words before his death symbolized his courage in the face of hostility and his unwavering commitment to equality.

A detailed look at Final Jeopardy! from October 15, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy! Round

The Jeopardy! round began with the usual categories. Contestants tackled world history and pop culture. Returning champion Chris McGinn, with $22,000 on day one, had an advantage. However, she faced fierce competition. The bright Santa Monica undergraduate Delaney O'Dea and New York management consultant Tafari Mbadiwe were ready to challenge her.

Chris McGinn started the session by answering several questions quickly. Delaney and Tafari followed, each showing expertise in their fields. As the round ended, the competition was tight and the game could go either way.

Double Jeopardy! Round

Double Jeopardy! had doubled dollar prizes for correct answers. Chris McGinn's momentum continued as she answered tough science and literature questions. Due to her classical languages and history background, Delaney O'Dea caught up quickly. Tafari Mbadiwe, a lawyer and doctor, answered strategically and stayed competitive.

Chris retained the lead after the Double Jeopardy! round, but Delaney's performance was worth watching for the final stretch.

Final Jeopardy! Answer and Explanation

The Final Jeopardy! clue, in the category of public figures:

The clue stated: "Foreshadowing his 1978 death, he said, ‘If a bullet should enter my brain, let that bullet destroy every closet door.’"

The correct answer, "Who is Harvey Milk?"

He was a brave leader and California's first openly gay public official. He was assassinated one year after taking office, sparking the LGBTQ+ rights movement. The clue quoted Milk's recorded message urging LGBTQ+ people to live openly and proudly in anticipation of his assassination.

Tonight's Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles

Chris McGinn

Defending champion Chris McGinn, an Indian Land, South Carolina editor, returned. Her last appearance netted $22,000. Chris has worked in publishing, digital marketing, editing, and communication. She used her precision and clarity skills in her job and on Jeopardy! Expedia and Delta Airlines are among her clients as an editor. She thinks logically. She's doing well, so watch her.

Delaney O'Dea

Delaney O'Dea, a college student in Santa Monica, is a very good classical scholar. She has a lot of experience with medieval and classical languages, and she has been a leader in the Junior Classical League, quiz bowl, and National English Honor Society. Delaney has worked for the safety of pediatric drugs while she was in school. She is a tough opponent on Jeopardy! because she is smart and knows how to think strategically.

Tafari Mbadiwe

New York City management consultant Tafari Mbadiwe combines legal and medical skills. Tafari has a strong analytical mind from clinical rotations at top institutions and writing about healthcare disparities and justice reform. He is known for promoting diversity in medicine, and his multidisciplinary expertise made the game more interesting. His composure helped him strategize throughout the rounds, keeping him competitive.

After Jeopardy! ends, viewers eagerly await the winner. The tension was palpable whether it was Chris McGinn, the returning champion, or Delaney O'Dea or Tafari Mbadiwe, the challengers. Show fans must watch to find out who won today's match. Watch the latest Jeopardy! episodes and the final reveal on local TV or online.