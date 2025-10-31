Who is Robert Englund? ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ legend celebrated with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star

American actor Robert Englund posing with a cardboard cut-out of Freddy Krueger at the premiere of 'Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare' at Mann's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, September 11th 1991. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Robert Englund has been honored with a star on his Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actor had his major break in Hollywood by acting as the scary-faced monster in Nightmare on Elm Street.

It is reported that Wes Craven, who wrote and directed the movie, decided to take a chance on Englund as he initially had a bulkier actor in mind for the role of Freddy Krueger.

The movie amassed a cult-like following and became a hit in the US and in other places worldwide.

Englund has starred in over 80 films since then, but Nightmare on Elm Street is arguably his most significant role.

"I wouldn't be here without the fans, Robert Englund says as he is honored with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

At the October 31, 2025, ceremony, the 78-year-old actor wished attendees a Happy Halloween.

"I love the smell of peanut butter cups in the morning. Happy Halloween."

He acknowledged the impact of the cult-like following of the Nightmare on Elm Street movie franchise on his career:

"I wouldn't be here without the fans," Englund said. "And as far as I can see, you guys showed up, and I know you are going to start knocking on doors looking for peanut butter cups and candy corn real soon, but thanks for coming…"

Englund, wearing a dark suit and shoes, appeared happy as he posed on the star for fans and media.

Englund trained to be an actor at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art at Oakland University in Detroit and performed in different classic plays afterward.

Upon his return to California, he landed a role in the Buster and Billie movie.

Heather Lagenkemp, who played Nancy Thompson in the original Nightmare on Elm Street movie, was also present at Englund’s Hollywood Star ceremony. She said in her speech:

"They did a lot of months of preparing the special effects makeup that he would wear. They had many weeks of preparing a costume to bring forth that incredible silhouette of Freddy Krueger that we all know so well. And when I look at this five-pointed star in front of me with Robert's name on it, I think of the five fingers of that oily, dirty glove that he wore on his right hand,"

