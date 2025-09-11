When will Love Is Blind season 9 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Love is Blind season 9 (Image via Netflix)

Love Is Blind Season 9 is releasing on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, only on Netflix. The dating experiment is brought to Denver, Colorado, this time from Minneapolis, bringing a fresh batch of singles eager for love and possibly marriage.

Returning hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey welcome 32 new participants in the pods of different age groups, promising a season filled with emotional twists, hopes for a genuine connection and explosive revelations.

Love is Blind season 9 details explored

Netflix announced the renewal of seasons 9 and 10 of Love is Blind in January 2025. The premiere date was confirmed in mid-July 2025, and the episodes will typically be released in batches every Wednesday across four weeks.

Episodes 1-6 will be released on October 1, 2025, and the next three episodes, 7-9, will be released on October 8.

In the third week, episodes 10 and 11 will stream on October 15, followed by the finale episode that will be available to watch on October 22.

Host Nick and Vanessa revealed in the Love is Blind season 8 final that took place in St. Paul-Minneapolis, Minnesota, that the new season will be set in Denver, Colorado.

This was depicted significantly by two NFL players, Minnesota Vikings player Josh Metellus virtually passing a ball to the Denver Broncos player Alex Singleton.

The format remains the same, with 16 men and 16 women entering the pods in the Mile High City, where they engage in conversations to form emotional connections and, in some cases, get engaged without ever seeing each other.

Separated by the pod walls, the couples eventually meet face-to-face and must decide whether to say I do at the altar and turn their relationship into marriage.

Love is Blind season 9 features Denver-based singles aged between 27 and 41 years old, looking for love and hoping to form genuine connections.

They represent different, diverse careers and professions, including nurses, hair stylists, entrepreneurs and realtors, to watch dealers, UX/UI designers, and construction managers, who will date one another through a wall for days, forming relations strong enough to get engaged or even take their vows at the altar.

Nick Lachey, who co-hosts the show with his wife Vanessa, expressed his excitement about guiding the singles in the pods, telling US Weekly,

"I kind of know how it ends up, but I’m certainly not going to give that away, but it’s interesting. It’s such a special project for Vanessa and I, but we honestly don’t know the ins and outs of the season until we get to watch it ourselves. … So for us, we’re as anxious and as curious as anyone else about how everything kind of played out. We know the beginning, we know the end, but we don’t know the middle."

Season 8 of Love is Blind, which was set in Minneapolis and concluded in March 2025, was marked by various controversies stirring up debates in the media.

Sara Carlton broke her engagement and called off her wedding with Ben Mezzenga at the altar because of their conflicting political and social beliefs, specifically on important matters such as Black Lives Matter and same-sex marriage.

Sara's tearful exit and emotional explanation ignited a viral debate on whether values and viewpoints outweigh love in a relationship, with the audience left divided.

Critics also pointed out that the majority of the cast that season was white, sparking backlash. In response, creator Chris Coelen addressed the issue in an interview, stating,

Well, the show casts itself. We put people in the pods, and you try to have a very diverse group of people in lots of different ways [at the start]. And then the people who get engaged are the people who get engaged. The people who fall in love are the people who fall in love.

Love is Blind Season 9 promises heartfelt conversations, romantic delights, and dramatic surprises shaped by intriguing personalities and contrasting relationship tangents, based on the central theme of this dating experiment: Is love truly blind?