When will Big Brother 27 Finale air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Big Brother 27 finale will air on Sunday, September 28, at 8:30 p.m. ET, on CBS. It will be two hours long, significantly shorter than the last two seasons. Writer and podcaster Sharon Tharp unveiled the release date via a Twitter post.

Although several houseguests entered the house, only one winner will soon take home the winning trophy and $750,000. As the season finale is releasing this fall, drama intensifies in the house with a few unexpected nominations and a surprise reveal from the host!

The Big Brother season 27 houseguests included Will Williams, Zach Cornell, Keanu Sotto, Mickey Lee, Vince Panaro, Morgan Pope, Eva Pearl, Lauren Domingue, Katherine Woodman, and Jimmy Heargarty.

Big Brother 27 Finale: What to expect

The two-hour #bb27 finale will air Sunday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET. — Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) July 11, 2025

The house of Big Brother is high on drama as the week 7 power of veto is here and it ensued some chaos amongst houseguests. Vince made his big win over housemate Katherine the winner of seventh head of household key. This also makes him the first contestant in season 27 to win the HOH twice.

Viewers received a surprise as Big Brother season 13 winner Rachel Reilly also entered the house this season. One of the new houseguests was secretly the mastermind’s accomplice. Big Brother host Julie Chen has recently teased the possibility of the 17th houseguest joining the house. The host explained in an interview with USA Today,

“Things that you think might just be there for decoration actually have a purpose beyond. Our motto is expect the unexpected and this season we take that motto into the physical being of the house itself. I can't imagine my life without Big Brother every summer, and I can't imagine Big Brother without me. It's kind of like we go hand in hand. I'm part of the show from season 1 and part of building it up.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, host Julie Chen was asked about Rylie and Katherine's ongoing romance this season, to which Chen said,

"It feels very young to me. Glad both Rylie and Katherine can watch the videos and get to see what their relationship looks like while stepping back for a moment."

Big Brother Fans Show Concern For Katherine

Big Brother season 27 is already creating a stir. As per Cosmopolitan, fans have been asking to evict Rylie Jeffries due to his behavior towards Katherine Woodman from the very start of this season. Now Rylie’s mother has stepped in and stated in his defense, in an interview with TMZ,

“He’s not some obsessive stalker-type person like everyone is saying. He’s got a great heart and wears it on his sleeve.”

However, Katherine’s stepmother has also commented on one of the posts on Instagram.

“I’m pleased to report that CBS has been responsive and communicative. Once we receive the requested information, we will make a public statement that is based on first-hand knowledge rather than speculation.”

Big Brother season 27 releases new episodes on Wednesdays, Thursdays and exclusively on CBS. The episodes can be streamed on Paramount +. Stay tuned for more updates.