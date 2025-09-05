When was Burt Reynolds complex built? History explored as FSU landmark demolished to pave way for Parking lots

Burt Reynolds Complex was originally owned by the Seminole Boosters, Inc. for many years (Representative image via Troy Mortier/Unsplash)

The Burt Reynolds Complex is being demolished to build a new parking lot. A report by WTXL on September 5, 2025, stated that the work had already started earlier this week, and it is expected to be finished by this month. Notably, the complex was started many years ago for the football players from Florida State University in 1987.

The property included three buildings, and there was also a swimming pool in the past. It was a dorm for all the players for a long time until an NCAA rule change around eight years later removed the facility of separate dorms for athletes, as per the Tallahassee Democrat.

The entire property was named after the late actor Burt Reynolds, who was also a football player at FSU in the past. The complex’s ribbon-cutting ceremony was also attended by the Gunsmoke star.







Reynolds was accompanied by his wife, Loni Anderson, at the time, along with some popular faces like Ricardo Montalban, Dom DeLuise, and Bernie Casey. Burt’s appearance during the opening of the complex happened after Seminole Boosters, Inc. decided to pay tribute to him.

The Tallahassee Democrat stated that the demolition was confirmed by the FSU Facilities Design and Construction in August last year. The same month, associate athletic director for communications at FSU, Rob Wilson, recalled Burt Reynolds’ visit to the complex during the time of its opening and said:



“Burt was in his element, telling stories about Hollywood, Clint Eastwood, his FSU and acting careers. If we had a cigar and a drink, we’d still be there listening to him.”



Students and other people react to the demolition of the Burt Reynolds Complex

As per a report by the Tallahassee Democrat on August 10, 2024, the property had a chain link fence with the signs of No Trespassing after the demolition was confirmed. The complex was sold to the FSU Research Foundation by the Seminole Boosters Inc. around five years ago. The latter initially owned the property ever since it was established.

A graduate from the Florida State University named Craig Gilman told WTXL that it was “cool” that the complex was named after Burt Reynolds. He mentioned that although it feels bad to see a parking lot coming up, he believes that the time has come for the complex to be demolished, as it has not been in use for so long.



“I was in school here in the eighties, and when Burt Reynolds Hall was built, it was the first football dorm, and I remember coming up and down Hayden road seeing the football players and thinking Wow, that’s really cool, they have a great place”, Gilman added.



On the other hand, a student from the same institute, Jake Serwe, advised the authorities to think of something else, such as providing a better housing supply. He even preferred a campus housing facility and continued:



“There are always complaints about parking, but I think there are probably better things they could do with it, especially given the housing costs in the area.”



While the complex is being demolished, the authorities have not mentioned any specific date for the launch of the parking lot.