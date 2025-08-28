What happened to Katie Slaton? GoFundMe raises over $2000 as 1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy and Amy Slaton’s sister dies

Katie Slaton was in hospice care before her sudden death (Image via Getty)

Katie Slaton’s GoFundMe page has been raising funds following her recent death on August 25, 2025. The Madisonville, Kentucky, native was the cousin of Tammy and Amy Slaton, known for their appearances on the popular show, 1000-Lb. Sisters.

An obituary shared through the official website of Whitsell Funeral Home stated that Katie was at the Indiana-based Linda White Hospice House. While the cause of death remains unknown, the fundraiser was launched to help Katie fight cancer, which was in the fourth stage.

Although a lot of details were not shared in the description, it mentioned the estimated expenses needed for treatment and specialized consultations.

Apart from that, the page shared how the donations will help, saying that a fund of $25 would cover the meals for Katie Slaton and her caregiver while she gets treated. Furthermore, $50 can help with gas for traveling, followed by $250 in terms of lodging for the treatments out of town, and $500 for the medical bills.

While the fundraiser stated that the goal was $100,000, it currently aims to raise $14,000. Donations of more than $2000 have been made, as of this writing.

Katie Slaton was battling cancer for some time: Diagnosis and other details







People magazine stated that Katie’s struggle with a rare form of stomach cancer called gastric adenocarcinoma began earlier this year. She was even featured in the latest season of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

In February 2025, Katie Slaton’s girlfriend shared an update on Facebook, saying that she had already undergone chemotherapy in the previous month. The symptoms seemingly witnessed improvement, and certain complications, such as vomiting, began to decrease. The post opened up on Katie’s condition after another round of chemo, as it reads:



“She feels the muscle and joint aches, some nausea, and fatigue but is much better this round than the last. We are so thankful that her symptoms are improving. Both our families have been so great throughout this whole process. We could not get through this without you!”



Around a day before Slaton’s death, her sister, Amanda Halterman, requested everyone to pray for Katie with a photo. Amanda was also the first person to announce the heartbreaking news, saying that Katie “went to sit at the feet of Jesus.”







Amanda told her followers to pray for all those who were close to Slaton over the years and added:



“She was a force to be reckoned with and showed love that was accepting and given freely. She was the life of the part and my best friend. I know both our grandparents and friends was there to welcome you home.”



The Daily Mail stated that the news of Katie Slaton’s death arrived almost a year after Tammy lost her husband, Caleb Willingham, in July 2023. Meanwhile, Tammy and the other sister Amy have not shared their response to Katie’s demise on any platform.

Whitsell Funeral Home’s obituary says that her funeral is scheduled at Morganfield this week on Friday, August 29. This will be followed by the burial at the Odd Fellows Cemetery.