What happened to John Roberts? Health struggles explored as Fox News host shares update after illness

John Roberts has been hospitalized on a few more occasions in the past (Image via Getty)

John Roberts, known for his appearances on Fox News, recalled his recent experience with malaria. Notably, John has battled other health issues in his career, including an irregular heartbeat condition called Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation, as per Survivor Net.

On August 25, 2025, John appeared for an interview with People magazine, revealing how he was transported to the hospital as he started shivering during his show. Roberts mentioned that he was experiencing a lot of pain from the head to toes, and added:

“I thought it was just muscle cramps and aches. But when I started shivering, I started to lean toward the flu.”

The news anchor stated that he was advised to go to the ER by his rheumatologist. John Roberts also said that he believed things were worse than he expected, as his platelets and white blood cells were low.

Roberts eventually decided to visit the hospital, following which he found that he had been diagnosed with malaria. John opened up on how he felt at the time, as he stated:

“I thought, ‘Of course you have malaria… You never do anything in small measures.’ But I was a little scared. Malaria can be deadly if left unchecked. I don’t know exactly how ‘severe’ it was from a medical classification, but it sure felt severe. I have never felt that sick in my life.”

In addition, John said that he was feeling unwell a few days after he returned home from a vacation in Indonesia. Roberts claimed that he was possibly diagnosed with the disease when he was at the place, despite that he could not recall if he was bitten.

Furthermore, Roberts referred to his current situation after being treated with IV artesunate and said:

“Yesterday [Aug. 27] was a down day. I felt horrible all day. I also have wild swings in temperature every hour. I’ll be shivering and shaking like a leaf… the next I’ll be sweating.”

John Roberts said that he had to get a pacemaker

The Toronto, Ontario native has had to deal with different health issues over the years. In 2018, he was battling the complications of blocked arteries and had to undergo treatment for the same at the MedStar Washington Hospital, as per Ad Week.

The Sun stated that the condition seemingly emerged from John Roberts’ habit of smoking. The procedure to cure the problem included implanting artificial tubes, known as stents, into the heart, which would help to increase the blood flow. During a conversation with The Washingtonian in 2020, John opened up on how he has preferred to stay healthy, as he stated:

“I have always been a sports enthusiast and like staying in relatively decent shape… Staying healthy and fit is important to me on a number of levels. I like how I feel when my clothes don’t feel like I am bursting out of them. I also have a lot more energy.”

He was taken to the hospital for a heart procedure around three years ago. Notably, John disclosed the same in a video obtained by Fox News, where he claimed that he was hospitalized as soon as he completed his show. Roberts mentioned that he was feeling unwell for some time and confirmed that he got a pacemaker.

John said that he was feeling like he was being energized by a battery and was also contacted by former Vice President Mike Pence as soon as the news of getting a pacemaker started trending everywhere. Roberts recalled the same by saying:

“We had a lovely conversation about what it’s like to be a pacemaker recipient and the way forward.”

Apart from Fox News, John Roberts has become a popular face for his work on other channels like CITY-TV, CTV Canada AM, CBS News, CNN, and more.