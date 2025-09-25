Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, September 25, 2025, Thursday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

The popular quiz show Jeopardy! has entertained audiences for decades with its mix of tension, excitement, and knowledge. The episode of Thursday, September 25, 2025, was no different. Fans watched three Jeopardy contestants compete for the title. The Final Jeopardy question in Season 42, Game 14, featured a U.S. Towns clue. To test their knowledge of American geography and political history, the question mentioned a southern town with powerful governors.

Jeopardy has long asked questions about history and culture as well as trivia. Each episode tests contestants' ability to recall obscure facts. Tonight's episode showed how the show can bring knowledge to popular culture as viewers eagerly await the outcome.

Jeopardy episode highlights September 25, 2025, Thursday



Jeopardy round

The Jeopardy round ensured excitement. The contestants had to answer clues quickly in the politics and geography categories. Time moved quickly and the stakes were high, as usual. First-round contestants, especially Steven Olson, who had won four games, showed their sharpness to keep up with the show's momentum.

Double Jeopardy round

The stakes and questions in the Double Jeopardy round were higher. People had to risk more of their winnings, which could change the outcome of the game. There were some tricky clues in this round, especially ones that had to do with historical events or famous people. Because of the high stakes, all three players did everything they knew to close the gap between themselves and take the lead.

Final Jeopardy round clue and solution

The Final Jeopardy question, set in the category U.S. Towns, was one that required both geographical and political knowledge.

The clue was: This southern town known for big watermelons is the birthplace of the politicians who were govs. of its state in 1983, 2003 & 2023

The correct response was Hope, Arkansas.

Bill Clinton, Mike Huckabee, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders were from this small town, a unique contribution to Arkansas' political history. The watermelon connection gave the question a local twist that made it memorable for contestants and viewers.

About Tonight’s Jeopardy! Contestants

Vickie Talvola

Vickie Talvola, a Jersey City quantitative trader, is smart and strategic. She played Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy calmly, trying to maximize her chances. She didn't win, but her performance showed she understood the material, even in difficult categories.



Erik Nielsen

Erik Nielsen, a substitute teacher from Hollywood, California, brought a fun and friendly vibe to the game. People who watch the sitcom Community might know Erik as Garrett, but today he had to deal with the full intensity of the Jeopardy stage. Erik showed an impressive amount of knowledge and fought hard to get through the categories, staying in the running until the very end.



Steven Olson

Princeton, Illinois band director Steven Olson carried a $74,382 four-day total into the game. He had shown his skill and competitiveness in previous episodes, and tonight he wanted to join the elite group of players with five consecutive wins. Steven was a formidable contender all night due to his calm, confident approach and deep knowledge of various topics.

Viewers eagerly awaited the episode's winner. With experienced and new players, competition was fierce. The contestants gave their all on tonight's Jeopardy, but only time would tell who won. The show's winner is still up in the air, so fans must tune in. Watch Jeopardy tonight at its usual time to catch all the action.