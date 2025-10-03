Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, October 3, 2025, Friday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

Today’s Jeopardy! episode features a Final Jeopardy! question that takes viewers back to the world of drama. For Friday, October 3, 2025's "Groundbreaking Drama," the Final Jeopardy! clue mentions an 1879 play. Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House is the answer.

The answer, Henrik Ibsen's groundbreaking play, A Doll's House, is about Nora Helmer, who leaves her marriage. The play's 1879 depiction of women and marriage was scandalous, making it revolutionary. Following its simple setting, it highlighted the characters' emotional and intellectual connection. Ibsen's feminist themes and social critiques make his plays a classic.

A glimpse of Jeopardy episode on October 3, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy Round

The first round on October 3, 2025, started quickly as contestants adjusted to the pressure. The board had six categories with five clues, from easy to difficult, in this round. Contestants chose a clue from any category and had to answer quickly on the buzzer. They received money for correct answers and deductions for incorrect answers. With strategic risk-taking, the contestants showed their knowledge of history, literature, and more. Some players gambled on harder questions, while others stuck to easier categories. TJ Fisher, fresh off a game, showed confidence early, buzzing in with accurate responses. Ellie Baker and Roberto Carabeo kept the game competitive by not being intimidated. Final round stakes rose as Double Jeopardy loomed.

Double Jeopardy Round

Contestants faced double the stakes in Double Jeopardy!, where each clue was worth twice as much. The pressure was on. One wrong answer could ruin a contestant's game. TJ Fisher, who had a slight Jeopardy lead, seemed focused on selecting high-value clues to increase his lead. Ellie Baker and Roberto Carabeo quickly adjusted to the increased difficulty, diving into more obscure categories and sometimes scoring well.

Final Jeopardy! Round Answer

The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category of Groundbreaking Drama.

The clue referenced the set of the play, describing the opening scene with a small sofa, table, and a cabinet.

“Act I of this 1879 play opens in a room with “a small sofa”, “a small table” & “a cabinet with china and other small objects”

This simple yet telling description shows the play’s minimalist set, highlighting its focus on the characters and their emotional states.

The correct response was: What is A Doll’s House?

Jeopardy! contestant profiles from tonight’s episode

Ellie Baker

Ellie Baker, a Louisville, Kentucky lawyer known for her strong analytical skills, played today's episode with confidence. While she didn't dominate the round, her steady gameplay earned her a respectable position, allowing her to answer a few key questions in both rounds. Her ability to strategize and make calculated moves kept her in the race until the end.



Roberto Carabeo

Environmental designer Roberto Carabeo from New York was another formidable opponent. Roberto was knowledgeable in many categories throughout the game. He was quick to jump in and knew a lot about history and the environment. Despite his best efforts, Roberto lost the Final Jeopardy round despite a strong Double Jeopardy finish.



TJ Fisher

TJ Fisher, a marketing specialist from San Francisco, California, had a successful 1-day total of $15,089. After a strong showing in his previous game, TJ entered today's episode with confidence. However, there was some concern about his strategy, especially after his Daily Double performance. Despite some cautious moves, TJ maintained a lead throughout the game and held his ground, making him a noteworthy competitor.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is eagerly awaited. Whether TJ Fisher maintains his lead or Ellie Baker or Roberto Carabeo overcome the odds is unknown. Watch Jeopardy! on local stations tonight to catch all the action. Expect more thrilling episodes and developments as the game progresses.

