Jeopardy! fans tuned in today, October 2, 2025, to witness another exciting episode. Tonight's Final Jeopardy! clue was a fascinating Animals challenge. Contestants had to name Secretariat, a legendary racehorse. The show's thrilling format continued with Lisa Mueller defending her title against TJ Fisher and Alan Rosenberg.

The owner's employee, who worked for a League of Nations diplomat, named a four-legged celebrity in the Final Jeopardy! Correct answer: “Who is Secretariat?” Elizabeth Ham, Christopher Chenery's secretary, named the 1973 Triple Crown winner. She previously worked with League of Nations diplomat Norman Davis.

Jeopardy! Episode Highlights October 2, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy Round

The Jeopardy! round was lively with contestants competing in various categories. Historical, geographical, literary, and pop cultural clues were found. TJ Fisher, Alan Rosenberg, and Lisa Mueller were alert and responded quickly to clues. Each contestant showed impressive knowledge, intensifying the game.

Double Jeopardy Round

The Double Jeopardy! round raised the stakes and difficulty. The point values doubled, forcing contestants to strategize their bets. The reigning champion, Lisa Mueller, led early, but TJ Fisher and Alan Rosenberg kept up the pressure. As always, Double Jeopardy! tested the players.

Final Jeopardy! Round Answer

The Final Jeopardy! clue, presented in the category, Animals,

“This 4-legged celebrity was named by his owner’s employee, who once worked for a diplomat at the League of Nations” The correct response was “Who is Secretariat?”

This racehorse, regarded as one of the greatest athletes in history, earned his fame by winning the 1973 Triple Crown. His name was inspired by Elizabeth Ham, a secretary who had worked for owner Christopher Chenery and had prior connections with the League of Nations. The clue may have stumped some viewers, but it was a fitting tribute to the legendary horse.

Jeopardy!’s contestant Profiles

TJ Fisher

San Francisco marketing specialist TJ Fisher played the game calmly but strategically. Fisher's ability to navigate categories showed his broad knowledge, even though he didn't win tonight. He showed great sportsmanship throughout the game, adding to the episode's excitement despite not winning. Fisher's insights into literature and history kept him in the running until the end.

Alan Rosenberg

On October 2, 2025, Baltimore high school teacher Alan Rosenberg played well. Early advantage came from his history and science knowledge. Rosenberg's composure under pressure helped him make strategic decisions, but Lisa Mueller outperformed him. He stayed competitive throughout the episode due to his broad Jeopardy! knowledge.

Lisa Mueller

Tonight's champion, Lisa Mueller, had $17,600 from her previous win. In Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy!, Rochester, Minnesota anthropologist Mueller showed deep knowledge and quick reflexes. Her calm, confident game helped her beat TJ Fisher and Alan Rosenberg. Mueller skillfully defended her title, holding onto her lead.

The Jeopardy! episode ended on October 2, 2025, leaving viewers eager for the result. TJ Fisher and Alan Rosenberg challenged returning champion Lisa Mueller, but her strategy kept her ahead. The episode ended with an exciting Final Jeopardy! question, so fans will have to wait to see who wins. Watch Jeopardy! tomorrow at the same time for the next thrilling episode.