“This is Michelin star blackface”: Netflix’s two-limb policy features Jim Jefferies joking about Ted Danson’s blackface with Whoopi Goldberg's connection

Comedian Jim Jefferies is known for pushing boundaries with his stand-up, often mixing sharp observations with controversial humor. His new Netflix special, Two Limb Policy, has caught attention not only for his jokes but also for one particular routine about actor Ted Danson and his past blackface incident, which was linked to Whoopi Goldberg.

For many viewers, this moment stood out as the highlight of Jefferies’ set. Some may even find themselves searching online for “Ted Danson blackface” after watching, especially if they are unfamiliar with the story. The routine touches on a real-life event from the 1990s and brings it into Jefferies’ comedic style in 2025.

Jim Jefferies brings up Ted Danson and Whoopi Goldberg in his Netflix special

In the sketch Two Limb Policy, Jim Jefferies initiates the joke by saying that Ted Danson once performed blackface in public. He then defines the context: Danson did it in front of Whoopi Goldberg, who was seeing at the time.

Jefferies plays off the shock value of the story, noting how bizarre and uncomfortable it sounds by our standards today. He even refers to it as “Michelin star blackface” in a way that exaggerates just how ludicrous the incident was.

The humour not only comes from the reference on its own, but also from Jefferies' comments about how unknown the incident is to young people. Whether or not many people have ever heard of it, Jefferies' routine partly functions because he gets people wanting to know more.

How the blackface joke fits into Jim Jefferies’ comedy style in Two Limb Policies

Jim Jefferies has made a career in mixing taboo topics with a personal commentary. He is doing this in Two Limb Policy. The subject material he chooses to discuss is Ted Danson and Whoopi Goldberg, a controversial story from the past that he recollects and delivers with humor, as designed.

This example demonstrates Jefferies' propensity to engage with uncomfortable topics rather than shy away from them. He builds the bit incrementally, beginning with a casual reference, then layering on the detail. Danson's blackface joke is now nestled into a larger mix of stories taken from the special, all of which involve Jefferies commenting on social issues, history, and cultural behavior.

Why this moment has become the talking point from the Netflix special?

The Two-Limb Policy includes many different jokes, but the Ted Danson and Whoopi Goldberg skit is the one that people are buzzing about the fastest. The story itself is shocking, and Jefferies’ delivery of it allows audiences to latch onto it easily.

For some people, this might even be the first time they have heard about the event. Danson wore blackface while doing a roast of Whoopi Goldberg at the Friars Club in 1993, and it was highly criticized at the time. Jefferies' routine updates the conversation about this event from the past.

The punchline also relies on Jefferies’ sense of timing. He acknowledges the weirdness of the story without making it an obvious lecture. He simply allows the humor to take care of itself and is free to let the audience react with wonderment, disbelief, or laughter.

This moment has even sparked considerable online conversation, with viewers arguing about whether Jefferies has crossed the line or whether he has just raised a quirky piece of Hollywood history in the same style he is known for.

Jim Jefferies’ latest stand-up special, Two Limb Policy, is now available to stream on Netflix. The Australian comedian returns with a new set that mixes sharp jokes, cultural references, and his usual take on controversial subjects.

Jim Jefferies' latest stand-up special, Two Limb Policy, is now available to stream on Netflix.