Type keyword(s) to search

Features

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 soundtrack: From Taylor Swift's False God to Coi Leray's Get Loud, all songs featured in the series

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 soundtrack guide with a complete episode wise list of songs, quick context, and official sources, updated as new episodes air
By Santanu Das | Wednesday 8/13/2025, 2:28AM EDT
  • Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime)
    Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime)

    The Summer I Turned Pretty returns on Prime Video with its final chapter (11 episodes, two-episode premiere on July 16, 2025, then weekly Wednesdays through September 17). The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 loosely adapts Jenny Han’s third novel, We’ll Always Have Summer, and follows Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad through a four-year time jump.

    Headliners include Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung, and Rachel Blanchard. Showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka executive-produce with Karen Rosenfelt (and wiip’s Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen).

    The original score of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is by Zachary (Zach) Dawes. New episodes stream on Prime Video. Episode 6 arrives August 13.

    The guide below answers - What soundtracks were used on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?, with an episode-wise list.

    What soundtracks were used on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3? A complete, episode-wise list:

    Episode 1 - Last Season

    • Dreams by The Cranberries - airy ‘90s alt-pop shimmer, instant nostalgia.
    • Open Arms by SZA (feat. Travis Scott) - slow-burn R&B devotion from SOS.
    • Can’t Stop — Red Hot Chili Peppers - caffeinated funk-rock momentum.
    • FRI(END)S by V - Moody K-pop R&B about blurred lines.
    • Get Loud by Coi Leray - hype anthem energy.
    • HOT TO GO! by Chappell Roan - dance-pop call-and-response earworm.
    • Summer Love by Justin Timberlake - glossy synth-pop romance.
    • reason to live by mehro - delicate indie-folk confession.
    • NANi by Saweetie - swaggering rap flex.
    • Lovin' On Me by Jack Harlow - hook-first pop-rap flirtation.
    • Dilemma by Nelly feat. Kelly Rowland - 2000s R&B/hip-hop classic about impossible love.
    • Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan - neon heartbreak power-pop.
    • I like the way you kiss me by Artemas - minimalist alt-pop pulse.
    • You’re Losing Me (From the Vault) by Taylor Swift - tear-ducts meet vault track catharsis.

    Episode 2 - Last Christmas

    • Lacy by Olivia Rodrigo - hazy, jealous daydream from Guts.
    • I wish I hated you by Ariana Grande - a cappella ache from eternal sunshine.
    • Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee - evergreen rockabilly cheer.
    • Never Going Back Again by Fleetwood Mac - acoustic picking as a resolution.
    • Mystery of Love by Sufjan Stevens - hushed, aching nostalgia.
    • Forever and a Day by Benson Boone - power-ballad vow.

    Episode 3 - Last Supper

    • BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish - effervescent, anxious pop devotion.
    • Littlest Things by Lily Allen - bittersweet scrapbook of a fling.
    • Everything Happens to Me by Bill Evans - nocturnal jazz standard introspection.
    • Please Please Please by Sabrina Carpenter - bubblegum plea with bite.
    • 10,000 Emerald Pools by BØRNS - dream-pop immersion.
    • No Surprises by Radiohead - lullaby dread under glass.

    Episode 4 - Last Stand

    • Heartbeats by José González - skeletal, intimate cover as reckoning.
    • Landslide by Fleetwood Mac - folk-rock clarity mid-upheaval.
    • Halley’s Comet by Billie Eilish - soft-focus orbit around longing.

    Episode 5 - Last Dance

    • These Arms of Mine by Otis Redding - Stax-soul plea, pure yearning.
    • I Want You Back by The Jackson 5 - Motown spark, irrepressible chase.
    • Cherry by Harry Styles - quiet-tension lament.
    • Linger by Royel Otis - jangly cover that leans wistful.
    • Songbird by Fleetwood Mac - gentle vow, close-mic tenderness.
    • Wild Horses by The Rolling Stones - slow-motion ache, wide sky.
    • Into the Mystic by Van Morrison - spiritual sway, salt-air romance.
    • That’s How Strong My Love Is by Otis Redding - vow as thunder.
    • You Never Can Tell by Chuck Berry - rock-and-roll wink to fate.
    • Never Dreamed You’d Leave in the Summer by James Blake - spectral re-imagining of Stevie Wonder’s elegy.

    Episode 6 - Last Name

    • Every Summertime by NIKI
    • A Matter of Trust by Billy Joel
    • Time After Time by Lennon Stella
    • Dear Future Husband by Meghan Trainor
    • Send Me On My Way by Rusted Root
    • Archie, Marry Me by Alvvays
    • Be My Baby by The Ronettes
    • So Much Love by Ronald Dunlap
    • We Love You Conrad by “Bye Bye Birdie” ensemble
    • Bonjour, Paris by Audrey Hepburn, Fred Astaire and Kay Thompson
    • False God by Taylor Swift

    The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 overview

    • Platform: Prime Video, weekly Wednesdays; 11 episodes (finale Sept 17, 2025).
    • Cast: Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard.
    • Showrunners/EPs: Jenny Han & Sarah Kucserka (showrunners). EPs include Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen.
    • Source material: Based on Jenny Han’s trilogy; Season 3 draws from We’ll Always Have Summer (2011), with creator-confirmed deviations.
    • Score: Original series score by Zachary Dawes (all three seasons).

    Official, regularly updated playlists - The Summer I Turned Pretty: Official Playlist (Apple Music) maintained by Prime Video. Prime Video curates the official The Summer I Turned Pretty playlist on Amazon Music.

    Stay tuned for more updates.

    TOPICS: The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, Jack Harlow, Sabrina Carpenter, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Complete list of soundtrack


More The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Primetimer: