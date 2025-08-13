The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 soundtrack: From Taylor Swift's False God to Coi Leray's Get Loud, all songs featured in the series

The Summer I Turned Pretty returns on Prime Video with its final chapter (11 episodes, two-episode premiere on July 16, 2025, then weekly Wednesdays through September 17). The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 loosely adapts Jenny Han’s third novel, We’ll Always Have Summer, and follows Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad through a four-year time jump.

Headliners include Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung, and Rachel Blanchard. Showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka executive-produce with Karen Rosenfelt (and wiip’s Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen).

The original score of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is by Zachary (Zach) Dawes. New episodes stream on Prime Video. Episode 6 arrives August 13.

The guide below answers - What soundtracks were used on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?, with an episode-wise list.

What soundtracks were used on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3? A complete, episode-wise list:

Episode 1 - Last Season

Dreams by The Cranberries - airy ‘90s alt-pop shimmer, instant nostalgia.

Open Arms by SZA (feat. Travis Scott) - slow-burn R&B devotion from SOS.

Can’t Stop — Red Hot Chili Peppers - caffeinated funk-rock momentum.

FRI(END)S by V - Moody K-pop R&B about blurred lines.

Get Loud by Coi Leray - hype anthem energy.

HOT TO GO! by Chappell Roan - dance-pop call-and-response earworm.

Summer Love by Justin Timberlake - glossy synth-pop romance.

reason to live by mehro - delicate indie-folk confession.

NANi by Saweetie - swaggering rap flex.

Lovin' On Me by Jack Harlow - hook-first pop-rap flirtation.

Dilemma by Nelly feat. Kelly Rowland - 2000s R&B/hip-hop classic about impossible love.

Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan - neon heartbreak power-pop.

I like the way you kiss me by Artemas - minimalist alt-pop pulse.

You’re Losing Me (From the Vault) by Taylor Swift - tear-ducts meet vault track catharsis.

Episode 2 - Last Christmas

Lacy by Olivia Rodrigo - hazy, jealous daydream from Guts.

I wish I hated you by Ariana Grande - a cappella ache from eternal sunshine.

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee - evergreen rockabilly cheer.

Never Going Back Again by Fleetwood Mac - acoustic picking as a resolution.

Mystery of Love by Sufjan Stevens - hushed, aching nostalgia.

Forever and a Day by Benson Boone - power-ballad vow.

Episode 3 - Last Supper

BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish - effervescent, anxious pop devotion.

Littlest Things by Lily Allen - bittersweet scrapbook of a fling.

Everything Happens to Me by Bill Evans - nocturnal jazz standard introspection.

Please Please Please by Sabrina Carpenter - bubblegum plea with bite.

10,000 Emerald Pools by BØRNS - dream-pop immersion.

No Surprises by Radiohead - lullaby dread under glass.

Episode 4 - Last Stand

Heartbeats by José González - skeletal, intimate cover as reckoning.

Landslide by Fleetwood Mac - folk-rock clarity mid-upheaval.

Halley’s Comet by Billie Eilish - soft-focus orbit around longing.

Episode 5 - Last Dance

These Arms of Mine by Otis Redding - Stax-soul plea, pure yearning.

I Want You Back by The Jackson 5 - Motown spark, irrepressible chase.

Cherry by Harry Styles - quiet-tension lament.

Linger by Royel Otis - jangly cover that leans wistful.

Songbird by Fleetwood Mac - gentle vow, close-mic tenderness.

Wild Horses by The Rolling Stones - slow-motion ache, wide sky.

Into the Mystic by Van Morrison - spiritual sway, salt-air romance.

That’s How Strong My Love Is by Otis Redding - vow as thunder.

You Never Can Tell by Chuck Berry - rock-and-roll wink to fate.

Never Dreamed You’d Leave in the Summer by James Blake - spectral re-imagining of Stevie Wonder’s elegy.

Episode 6 - Last Name

Every Summertime by NIKI

by NIKI A Matter of Trust by Billy Joel

by Billy Joel Time After Time by Lennon Stella

by Lennon Stella Dear Future Husband by Meghan Trainor

by Meghan Trainor Send Me On My Way by Rusted Root

by Rusted Root Archie, Marry Me by Alvvays

by Alvvays Be My Baby by The Ronettes

by The Ronettes So Much Love by Ronald Dunlap

by Ronald Dunlap We Love You Conrad by “Bye Bye Birdie” ensemble

by “Bye Bye Birdie” ensemble Bonjour, Paris by Audrey Hepburn, Fred Astaire and Kay Thompson

by Audrey Hepburn, Fred Astaire and Kay Thompson False God by Taylor Swift

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 overview

Platform: Prime Video, weekly Wednesdays; 11 episodes (finale Sept 17, 2025).

Prime Video, weekly Wednesdays; 11 episodes (finale Sept 17, 2025). Cast: Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard.

Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard. Showrunners/EPs: Jenny Han & Sarah Kucserka (showrunners). EPs include Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen.

Jenny Han & Sarah Kucserka (showrunners). EPs include Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen. Source material: Based on Jenny Han’s trilogy; Season 3 draws from We’ll Always Have Summer (2011), with creator-confirmed deviations.

Based on Jenny Han’s trilogy; Season 3 draws from We’ll Always Have Summer (2011), with creator-confirmed deviations. Score: Original series score by Zachary Dawes (all three seasons).

Official, regularly updated playlists - The Summer I Turned Pretty: Official Playlist (Apple Music) maintained by Prime Video. Prime Video curates the official The Summer I Turned Pretty playlist on Amazon Music.

