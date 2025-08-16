Outlander: Blood of My Blood episode 4: Release date and where to watch

A scene from Outlander: Blood of My Blood (Image via X/@STARZ)

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is a historical romance drama television series developed and primarily written by Matthew B. Roberts. It premiered in the United States on Friday, August 8, 2025, on the Starz network. A prequel to the original Outlander series, the show is set in the universe created by Diana Gabaldon and inspired by her unpublished scripts.

Following a dual episode premiere directed by Jamie Payne, Outlander: Blood of My Blood is slated to release subsequent episodes evey Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on the Starz channel and at midnight ET via the Starz app, through October 10, 2025. Episode 3 released on August 15, while the upcoming episode 4, titled “A Soldier’s Heart,” will release on August 22, 2025, in the regular time slot.

Setting up the timeless fantasy romance, Outlander: Blood of my Blood traces the legacy inherited by Jamie Fraser and Claire Beauchamp of the original series back to their parents. It follows Jamie’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen Mackenzie, and Claire's parents, Henry Beauchamp and Julia Moriston, through time and space, incorporating the element of time travel. The fated couples meet on the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Scottish terrain of the 18th century. Throughout the season, the complex web of clan and political alliances set up in the pilot will be explored.

Release schedule of Outlander: Blood of My Blood



After premiering on Friday, August 8, 2025, Outlander: Blood of My Blood will air new episodes every week on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz. It will be available for streaming via the Starz app at midnight ET the same night. Episode 4, titled “A Soldier’s Heart,” will premiere in the United States on Friday, August 22, 2025.

The complete episode rollout list for Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 is as follows:



Episode No. Episode Name Release Date 1 Providence Friday, August 8, 2025 2 S.W.A.K. (Sealed with a Kiss) Friday, August 8, 2025 3 School of the Moon Friday, August 15, 2025 4 A Soldier’s Heart Friday, August 22, 2025 5 Needfire Friday, August 29, 2025 6 Birthright Friday, September 5, 2025 7 Luceo Non Uro Friday, September 12, 2025 8 A Virtuous Woman Friday, September 19, 2025 9 Braemar Friday, September 26, 2025 10 Something Borrowed Friday, October 3, 2025

Exploring the plot of Outlander: Blood of My Blood

The big day is officially here! Watch the two episode premiere of Blood of my Blood now only on STARZ. pic.twitter.com/dsSXQPqGaw — Outlander Universe (@Outlander_STARZ) August 8, 2025

Outlander: Blood of My Blood tells two love stories set in different eras. In 18th-century Scotland, Ellen MacKenzie sees her brothers struggle for power, while she is secretly in love with Brian Fraser. On the other hand, in England during World War I, Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp begin a hopeful affair through passionate letters, only to experience a horrific accident that fractures their lives.



The synopsis to the show reads:



“A romantic saga that unfolds across time. From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways.”

Where to watch Outlander: Blood of my Blood episode 4



Outlander: Blood of my Blood episode 4 will debut on the STARZ app on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. ET. The episode will also be broadcasted on the same day on Starz cable network channel at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.



To access the show, viewers are required to sign up directly with Starz, which is offering a limited-time subscription deal starting at $4.99 per month. Alternatively, Starz is also accessible as an add-on service through platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Philo, Sling TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream.



The series consists of a total of 10 episodes, all shot on location in Scotland. Outlander: Blood of my Blood has already been greenlit by the network for season two, with filming set to begin soon. The primary cast, which includes Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield, and Jeremy Irvine, is all set to return for the new installment.

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.

