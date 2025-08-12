Only Murders in The Building Season 5 Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and more

A still from Only Murders in The Building Season 5 (Image via Instagram/ @onlymurdershulu)

Only Murders in the Building season 5 has been confirmed by Hulu to return on September 5, 2025. The episodes will drop weekly, with the first three releasing together. The plot will delve deep into yet another 'whodunit' mystery, where it will be interesting to see who has killed The Arconia's doorman, Lester, whom everyone loved.

Only Murders in the Building left us hanging at the end of last season when Oliver and Loretta had decided to tie the knot. He was to move with her to New Zealand to film a new project immediately after the ceremony. However, with a fresh murder case to investigate, it will be interesting to see how he will navigate his relationship.

They had broken up last season because of distance, but then decided to give it another shot and got married. However, now things are bound to be hard when they share continents, not just states between them.

As for Mabel and Charles, they are expected to get back together as a trio with Oliver to identify the murderer. Lester's body was found in a fountain in the middle of Arconia's compound, meaning the murderer was inside the building.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Release Date and Where to Watch

Only Murders in the Building season 5 release date is on September 5, 2025. The first three episodes will drop on the same day, with the rest releasing weekly on Tuesdays. The installments can be streamed online via Hulu at 3 AM Eastern Time. It can also be watched via Disney+.

A trailer is also about to be released. Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, on the official page of Only Murders in the Building, announced that August 12, 2025, will see Hulu drop a trailer for the next season. It also consisted of snippets of the confirmed cast members for the fifth season, with some returning, while some entirely new.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 - Cast and Characters, Plot

The returning cast of Only Murders in the Building season 5 includes the detective trio, Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin as Mabel, Oliver, and Charles, respectively. Other than that, supporting actors will be Michael Cyril Creighton and Meryl Streep as Howard and Loretta, respectively. The new cast will include Bobby Cannavale, Beanie Feldstein, and Logan Lerman, among others.

As for the plot of Only Murders in the Building season 5, Hulu has released a synopsis for what the fans can expect. It reads,

"After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city, they thought they knew, and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge."

Only Murders in the Building season 5 will stream on Hulu and Disney+.