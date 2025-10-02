Monster: The Ed Gein Story release date, cast & characters, where to watch, and more

A scene from Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Image via X/@netflix)

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is the third installment of the Monster anthology series on Netflix, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

Following the first two seasons, which focused on the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, and Lyle and Erik Menendez, the upcoming episodes chronicle the life and crimes of the titular character, a notorious American murderer and grave robber.

It is scheduled to be released on October 3, 2025, on the streaming platform.

A farmer from the state of Wisconsin, Ed Gein’s gruesome crimes in the 1950s left the entire country stunned at the time.

The series follows Gein’s twisted relationship with his domineering mother, his grave-robbing habits, and his brutal murders that later inspired horror classics like Psycho and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Blending psychological drama with true crime, the show examines how Gein’s isolated upbringing and obsessions spiraled into violence, leaving a lasting cultural legacy.

The filming of Monster: The Ed Gein Story took place across several locations: primarily in Los Angeles, California, and Chicago, Illinois.

In smaller town settings, the production used Momence, Illinois (especially its downtown area and East Washington Street) and Saunemin, Illinois to represent Plainfield, Wisconsin.

Exploring the cast of Monster: The Ed Gein Story

In Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, Rebel Moon –– Part One: A Child of Fire, Crimson Peak) plays Ed Gein, the infamous murderer and grave robber whose life and crimes in 1950s Wisconsin are the focus of the season.

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird, JFK, Desperately Seeking Susan) appears as Augusta Gein, Ed Gein’s overbearing mother. Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, Fear Street: Prom Queen, The Idol) plays Adeline Watkins, a woman romantically involved with Gein.

Tom Hollander (Pride and Prejudice, In the Loop, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans) is cast as Alfred Hitchcock, the legendary director tied to Gein’s influence on horror.

Olivia Williams (The Sixth Sense, An Education, Rushmore) plays Alma Reville, Hitchcock’s wife and longtime collaborator.

Other notable cast members include:

Vicky Krieps as Ilse Koch

Joey Pollari as Anthony Perkins

Charlie Hall as Deputy Worden

Tyler Jacob Moore as Sheriff Schley

Lesley Manville as Bernice Worden

Mimi Kennedy as Dr. Mildred Newman

Will Brill as Tobe Hooper

Robin Weigert as Enid Watkins

Addison Rae as Evelyn

How to watch Monster: The Ed Gein Story?

Before The Texas Chainsaw Massacre... there was Ed.



Charlie Hunnam stars in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Arriving October 3. pic.twitter.com/TRKpybCiVn — Netflix (@netflix) August 27, 2025

Viewers can watch Monster: The Ed Gein Story exclusively on Netflix, as it is a Netflix original series. All episodes will be released simultaneously on October 3, 2025.

Netflix currently offers three main subscription plans: Standard with Ads at $7.99/month, Standard (ad-free) at $17.99/month, and Premium at $24.99/month.

The Standard with Ads plan allows streaming in Full HD (1080p) with short ad breaks, on up to two devices simultaneously. The Standard plan removes ads completely and supports two concurrent streams as well.

The Premium tier enables Ultra HD (4K) streaming and supports up to four concurrent streams.

Netflix also allows adding “extra member” slots for certain plans for an additional fee. These prices and features are current as per Netflix’s own plan page and recent reporting.

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.

