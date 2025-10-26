Married at First Sight US lays out nine strict rules contestants must follow before walking down the aisle

Married at First Sight US season 19 (Image via NBC)

Season 19 of Married at First Sight premiered on October 23, introducing a new group of participants who must follow a set of strict rules before and during the experiment.

According to PEOPLE, these rules cover legal, privacy, eligibility, wedding planning, and filming requirements. Each couple meets for the first time at their wedding and enters a legally binding marriage.

After the ceremony, they go on a honeymoon, live together, and navigate early married life while adhering to the show’s established protocols and agreements to ensure both legal compliance and production standards.

These regulations guide all stages of the experience, from initial evaluation to the final decision at the end of the experiment.

Rules Married at First Sight US contestants must follow before saying “I Do”

Legal and financial requirements

The first rule is that marriages on Married at First Sight are legally binding in the United States. Couples must obtain a valid marriage license, making the union official beyond the scope of the television series.

In addition, all participants are required to sign a prenuptial agreement before the wedding. This agreement provides legal protection for both parties entering the marriage, as confirmed by a representative for the show.

Privacy and confidentiality

Every​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ cast member and the people present at the wedding have to sign a non-disclosure agreement. By this, the information about the weddings and the participants’ experiences will be kept secret until the release of the season.

Sonia Granados, a contestant from season 4, shared that all the people involved in the program sign a vow to keep things under wraps for a few months, and thus, no one is allowed to post on social media or disclose publicly.

Moreover, participants are not allowed to keep public social media accounts during the shooting ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌time.

Evaluations and eligibility

Before participating, all contestants undergo psychological evaluations to determine their suitability for the marriage experiment.

Pastor Calvin “Cal” Roberson explained that evaluations include psychological testing and assessment of core values. Certain physical traits are also considered as part of compatibility evaluations, such as body ratios.

The show does not accept applicants who have children, although individuals who have been previously married are eligible.

Candidates are screened through questionnaires that cover past relationships, openness to love, and personal definitions of love.

Wedding planning

Couples​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ may collaborate with wedding planners to fashion their wedding day. They pick out locations, clothing, flowers, and even colors, making sure that the occasion matches their tastes.

A spokesperson for the show stated that couples are involved in the creation of their wedding to the extent allowed by the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌production.

Filming protocols

The filming schedule is determined in coordination with the contestants. Some couples are filmed for eight hours on certain days, while others may be filmed daily.

Contestants have the ability to dictate when filming occurs, allowing flexibility in daily coverage.

Support for therapy and divorce

The production team provides financial support for therapy during the eight-week filming period. If a couple decides to end the marriage after filming, the production team also covers associated divorce costs.

This ensures participants have access to necessary support throughout the experiment.

The nine rules outlined by the show define the structure for all participants on Married at First Sight. These rules cover legal, financial, privacy, eligibility, filming, and planning requirements.

Contestants must comply with these regulations to maintain the integrity of the experiment and ensure the process adheres to legal and production standards.

Stay tuned for more updates.