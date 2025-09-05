"I was a little ready to go home" - Big Brother evictee Mickey reflects on her elimination

Mickey from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@themickeyclee)

Big Brother season 27 bid farewell to yet another contestant during the September 4, 2025, episode, taking the competition to a new phase.

It was Mickey who was sent packing after she received six votes in favor of her eviction, while her opponent, Ashley, received only one.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on September 5, 2025, Mickey opened up about her exit from the house, explaining why it was a good thing.

“I would say it’s tough just because I did envision myself at least in jury, but personally, between you and I, I was a little ready to go home. There’s only one winner. I kind of pegged that I wouldn’t be a winner probably about three or four weeks ago, just because I really had nothing in common with anyone in that house,” Mickey said.

The Big Brother evictee noted that after a while, she had become the “Lone Ranger” inside the house, which was why things had become difficult for her.

Although she did not make it to the jury, she was pleased with the mark she left on the contestants.

According to her, she had been a “good target,” someone people were threatened by.

Regardless, Mickey admitted that she was surprised by the voting because she believed she had people she could count on.

Big Brother star Mickey shares her thoughts on the shocking vote, her alliance with Morgan, her HOH reign, and more

Mickey was eliminated with six votes in her name, while Ashley had received only one.

When asked to explain why the outcome surprised her so much, Mickey said that she thought the majority of votes would be to evict Ashley and not her.

The houseguest mentioned that she had a “thousand conversations” with her co-stars and thought they would keep her in the game.

According to Mickey, her strategy did not work because “minds were already made up.”

She stated that she would have done things differently had she known about the Judges' alliance.

Unfortunately, she was not part of the group, and so, she claimed that was the main reason why she was sent home.

When asked about her alliance with Morgan, Mickey said that although they were “connected at the hip” at the start of the show, she never fully trusted Morgan.

It was after Jimmy’s elimination that things between her and Morgan became more complicated.

“And the snake comment that was given to her early on, I learned later was actually very true,” the Big Brother star added.

Despite her fallout with Morgan, it was Will’s vote that upset her the most.

Mickey recalled the early days when she had advocated for him staying and supported him, convinced he would have her back later in the competition.

However, that was not the case.

Mickey further addressed Ava’s comment, which accused her of lying “all over the place,” saying that she lied to protect her game, never to hinder others.

The Big Brother evictee also defended her reign as Head of Household (HOH) and said that she handled it with as much dignity as possible.

She justified orchestrating Jimmy’s elimination, noting he was “empowering” others who wanted her gone.

“So maybe I did things a little wrong, or maybe things didn’t go as well as I wanted them to, but my actions, I think, were justified in the moment, and I didn’t know what would come of them, but you got to trust your gut,” Mickey expressed.

Lastly, Mickey shared her thoughts on Vince and Morgan’s connection, claiming they will be in a relationship after Big Brother.

She termed their relationship as the “showmance that no one saw coming," and went so far as to say that she could envision their wedding.

In her concluding statement, she named Ava as the person she would be rooting for.

According to her, Ava was an honest person, someone who deserved the winner’s title.

Stay tuned for more updates.