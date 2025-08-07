General Hospital spoilers: Ava tests Ric’s loyalty, Anna makes a bold move, and Jordan shares critical intel with Laura

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, August 7, 2025, promise a tense and twist-filled episode as key players in Port Charles navigate personal and professional challenges. Ava Jerome puts Ric Lansing to the test, seeking clarity on where his loyalties truly lie amid his growing interest in Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, Anna Devane takes decisive action after a hostile encounter, pulling strings that could impact several ongoing investigations. Over in the world of politics and power plays, Jordan Ashford shares significant updates with Laura Collins about the shady dealings of Jenz Sidwell.

Ava puts Ric to the test

Ava Jerome continues to question Ric Lansing’s loyalty as their already-strained relationship teeters on collapse. Frustrated by Ric’s preoccupation with Elizabeth, Ava takes matters into her own hands by devising a test to gauge where he stands.

She has already floated the idea to Alexis about removing Ric from their blackmail plot, and this test may confirm whether she made the right call. With Ava feeling sidelined, Thursday's episode could determine whether their partnership has any future or if Ric’s attachment to Elizabeth pushes him out.

Anna pulls strings following the confrontation with Brennan

Following her forced meeting with Jack Brennan, Anna Devane wastes no time in taking control of the situation. She reaches out to Felicia, warning her that Emma may make a dangerous move against Professor Dalton.

With Emma determined to act and Gio taking the lead in the lab break-in, Anna may use her connections to intervene or monitor the situation. Her decisions could also be tied to Britt’s case or involve resources in Dalmatia. As Anna works behind the scenes, her moves show she is not letting Brennan’s intimidation slow her down.

Jordan updates Laura on Sidwell

Jordan Ashford meets with Laura Collins to share important updates on Jenz Sidwell. While Laura expresses concern about the risks involved in going after Sidwell, Jordan seems determined to proceed, even if it puts her in danger.

Her undercover status gives her access to Sidwell’s business dealings, and she may finally be close to exposing something significant. This conversation signals a turning point in the Sidwell storyline, now that Sidwell’s dealings intersect with other players like Sonny and Drew.

Emma leans on Trina over Dalton and Gio

Still reeling from her tense conversation with Josslyn, Emma opens up to Trina about whether to trust Joss’s warning about Professor Dalton. Despite their rivalry, Joss’s account of Dalton’s sleazy behavior forces Emma to reconsider her choices.

Trina encourages her to heed the warning, especially with Emma now growing closer to Gio, who is helping lead the lab break-in effort. Emma’s conflicting feelings about the research job and her budding attraction to Gio make this an important moment in her storyline.

Brook Lynn seeks Sonny’s advice

Brook Lynn turns to Sonny for guidance as she pauses her adoption plans with Chase to repair her relationship with Gio. She confides in Sonny about her concerns and struggles to reconnect with her biological son. Sonny, while supportive, reminds her that forgiveness and trust must come naturally.

Their conversation reflects Brook Lynn’s inner turmoil and her desire to make things right before expanding her family. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn may also deliver some positive news, possibly regarding the decision to bury the Deception money-laundering scandal.

Drew provokes Sidwell

Elsewhere, Drew confronts Sidwell, pressing him on the terms of their alliance. Drew hints at turning on Sidwell if their arrangement no longer benefits him, which leads Sidwell to question whether he is being threatened.

This confrontation suggests that Drew is done playing by Sidwell’s rules and may be preparing to take a more aggressive stance. Sidwell is already a target for Jordan and Sonny, and this interaction adds another layer of instability to Sidwell’s position in Port Charles.

