“He's got some heavy weights to lift”: Frank Grillo claims he was surprised by John Cena's acting skills on Peacemaker Season 2

Frank Grillo opens up about working with John Cena, praising the wrestler-turned-actor’s powerful performance in the new season of HBO’s Peacemaker.

When Peacemaker returns for its new second season, Frank Grillo, who joins the cast as Rick Flag Sr., says he was truly surprised by his co-star John Cena’s leap into dramatic acting. At the series’s premiere, Grillo offered a rare, candid assessment: he didn’t expect Cena to command such emotional depth. The season promises heavier themes, and Grillo made it clear that Cena delivered them with weight and authenticity, not just relying on his wrestling persona.

It’s a striking contrast to expectations around the Peacemaker character, blending humor and violence with real vulnerability. Grillo’s remarks aren’t overheated praise: they reflect genuine admiration for Cena’s unexpected growth. As Grillo put it, Cena brought something fresh to the role, elevating the material and grounding it with surprising sincerity.

As Peacemaker returns with a darker storyline, Frank Grillo reveals why John Cena’s performance surprised him most

When attending the premiere for Peacemaker season 2, Frank Grillo offered clear praise for John Cena’s performance, saying the WWE star-turned-actor

“surprised me the most because he’s an amazing actor.” He added, “What he does on this show, with this season specifically, he’s got some heavy weights to lift.”

Grillo emphasized that the acting demands of the new season, tackling emotionally intense and darker storylines, were substantial, and Cena met them head-on. His comments point to a shift where Cena is no longer just the comedic or action-oriented presence viewers expected. Instead, his portrayal of Peacemaker in this season reveals a capacity for nuance. Grillo described the material as “heavy,” yet noted Cena “stepped up and delivered,” suggesting that the acting required ranges far beyond routine performance.

Beyond the technical craft, Grillo also highlighted Cena’s off-camera qualities. He called Cena “maybe the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” indicating a level of warmth and professionalism that enriched the on-set dynamic. That praise was echoed by fellow cast member Jennifer Holland, who said Cena has been a “consummate professional” and that working with him from season one through this new season has been “an incredible experience”.

The Peacemaker Season 2 ensemble is notably deep, with Grillo pointing out how “everyone is really great and accomplished,” making for a rewarding creative environment. The new season explores a narrative where Peacemaker confronts his past and encounters “an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be,” upping the dramatic stakes significantly.

Critical responses support Grillo’s observations. Many reviewers have also praised the new season as being more grounded and character-focused, with Cena’s expanded range and the strength of the whole ensemble.

