“Feel like we have something” - Love is Blind: UK star Sophie expresses interest in Javen on their first meet

Sophie and Javen from Love is Blind: UK season 2 (Image via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix)

Season 2 of Love is Blind: UK was released on August 13, 2025. It saw the men and women talking to each other from behind a wall and getting engaged before they saw each other's faces. Javen and Katisha were one of these couples who met in the pods and believed they could get married.

They went on a getaway in Cyprus, where they got to know each other more before moving in together in the UK to test their relationship in the real world. While Katisha was sure of their connection and was ready to get married, Javen wasn't too keen.

In the contestants' mixer in episode 7, Javen met his other pod flame, Sophie. Javen was surprised to see her and thought she was attractive.

"I just thought we really connected...I feel like we have something," Sophie said.

Javen echoed her feelings and told her that he wasn't sure about marrying Katisha. He told her that he believed there was more to explore between him and Sophie.

What happened during Javen and Sophie's meeting in Love is Blind: UKseason 2 episode 7?

Upon seeing Javen, Sophie told the cameras that he was good-looking and that she didn't see Katisha and him as a couple. However, she hoped that they loved each other and would be happily married.

"I hope they work," she said.

Javen then went upto Sophie and pulled her aside for a chat. He asked her if she was happy to be there. Sophie said it was "different" and " so weird," because they spoke through a wall, and now she was seeing him in person. She asked him if he was happy and if he thought he made the right choice.

Javen said he was always happy, which Sophie thought was a "cop out". Answering Sophie's question, he said he thought there were still hurdles he and Katisha had to overcome in their relationship. He said he would be lying if he said he was 100% sure about Katisha.

He asked Sophie if she was dating currently, and she said no. She instead asked him what he wanted from her. "Nothing right now," he said. Meanwhile, Katisha and Yolanda looked at them talking and giggling from a distance.

"Not to say Sophie's not a lovely girl. Sometimes she can't see past herself," Katisha said.

Yolanda agreed and stated that there were other people in the room, yet she was having a conversation with Javen. On the other side, Sophie told Javen that she felt like they connected and there was "something" between them. Katisha told Yolanda that if she took her man, she could have him. She also felt secure in her relationship because she was marrying Javen.

Sophie said that if they kept talking more, someone would tell them off. However, there was still more to explore, and Javen agreed. He asked her if she indeed lived nearby, and she confirmed.

"You're naughty, you know. You gotta stop," he said.

Seeing Javen and Sophie giggling, Katisha walked out of the mixer. At home, she straight-up asked him how his chat with Sophie was, and he said it was good because she was funny. Katisha didn't ask anything more and retreated to bed, while Javen went out with his friends.

Stay tuned for more updates!