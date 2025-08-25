"Dreams come true" - The Bachelorette's Jillian Harris weds Justin Pasutto after 13 years of courtship

Jillian Harris and Justin Pasutto (Image via Instagram/ @jillian.harris)

Congratulations are in order as The Bachelorette alum Jillian Harris and Justin Pasutto are married after 13 years of togetherness. The couple fell in love at first sight when they met outside a bar in 2012.

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Harris discussed her wedding, calling it an actual fairy tale dream come true. The Bachelorette star further admitted that she is happy that they waited this long so that the pair can truly plan the big day they had always dreamed of. As the bride walked down the aisle, her piano teacher, Yamamoto, played the tunes of "Pachelbel’s Canon".

The pair got engaged in 2016. They are parents to their nine-year-old son Leo and their six-year-old daughter, Annie. The wedding celebration went on for four days as Harris wore five dresses.

The pair exchanged their vows at a church ceremony, which was followed by a “flower farm” wedding. There were reportedly 176 guests in attendance to bless the couple.

Jillian Harris and Justin Pasutto's wedding details explored

The wedding ceremony took place at Harris and Pasutto's lakeside property. Harris revealed how much work went into the wedding planning. In an interview with People Magazine, Harris revealed,

"Justin has worked tirelessly over the past two years to repair the property, replanting trees, moving dirt, planting grass, irrigating and managing the team," Harris says. "He has devoted the last year of his life to making my wedding venue dreams come true."

While talking about the traditional church wedding, Jillian revealed that they spend a lot of time customizing the liturgy so it felt special and personal to them as a couple and as a family.

He further spoke about how he is Catholic, but she is not, which made her very nervous about that part, so it was important for them to make it meaningful.

For Harris, what made the wedding all the more beautiful was the long journey of starting a family and the memories that she shares with Justin.

As she said in the interview with People Magazine,

"We have gone about this in a different order, having been together for 13 years and already having babies, building houses, and even having a TV show together. Usually, people meet, marry, and then build their lives, but we have already proven we can get through anything. We’ve already proven we can have those big fights and still love each other. We’ve already proven that we can travel together, go through pain together, raise babies together."

Jillian Harris reveals details of her wedding dress

While gushing about her wedding dress, Jillian Harris revealed that she found the dress seven years ago in Candé Bridal Boutique. Harris said,

“I fell in love with the dress," Harris remembers. "At the time, it had long sleeves, but we customized it. As the years went by, I felt I no longer loved it, and it sat at Candé Bridal for seven years. When our wedding date was finalized, I started looking for a new dress, but could not find anything. Adriana asked me to come try on the original dress again. I reluctantly agreed, and when I tried it on with my cousins and daughter, I started crying and realized it was still the one."

The pair arranged for a farewell lake party that paid tribute to Jillian's Ukrainian heritage and her late grandmother. At the wedding reception, the couple had their first dance to Taylor Swift's Lover.

