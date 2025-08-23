Eenie Meanie Ending Explained: Why Edie had to kill John to truly break free

Eenie Meanie just gave fans Baby Driver 3 without even realizing it. In the lead is Edie, who has been driving since she was a child, as her father has taught her. As she has grown up, Edie has now started college and is apparently studying economics, works at a bank, and is trying to pull her life back on track after finally breaking up with her good-for-nothing ex, John.

However, there's a robbery at the bank, and she ends up in the hospital.

Edie finds out that she is pregnant with John's baby, as the two hooked up three months ago. Even though her friend advises her not to contact him again, she does, and gets pulled back into the very life she had been trying to escape.

In an attempt to get out of the mess John has created mindlessly with Nico (the gangster for whom they both worked, and the one who calls Edie, 'Eenie Meanie'), they end up killing one of his men named Leo. Now, Nico demands that they pull a heist for him because he is owed 3 million dollars, or John will die.

In the meantime, now that they have started planning for the crime, she reveals the pregnancy to him. He is thrilled, and it turns out that they both still love each other.

What happens during the heist on Eenie Meanie?

Eenie Meanie and John can pull off the heist from the poker place and secure the three million dollars. However, another one of Nico's men, Perm Walter, had gotten to know about the whole thing and robbed them. The couple tracks him down and gets the money back. Things finally feel safe, and it looks like Edie and John might finally have a good future together raising their child.

However, John doesn't take two seconds to turn everything around and get them in trouble again. When Nico's men show up at the spot to take the money over, John shoots them both. Edie is shocked and asks him why he did what he did. Turns out, he wants them to take the 3 million for themselves and run away to start a new life. However, the threat of Nico will always loom above their head, and Edie does not want that. John starts crying and promises that he will fix it all.

Why did Edie kill John at the end of Eenie Meanie?

It is kind of poetic if you think about it, two people killing their loved one at the end, to break free of the toxic cycle. First is Edie, who kills John because she is tired of his stupidity and is a liability.

Second is Nico, who kills George, his trusty partner. When Edie delivers the money to Nico, he reveals that it was George who had informed Perm Walter and went behind his back to steal his money. As she walks out of the house, Edie hears a gunshot, which indicates that Nico has killed George.

The movie ends with Edie finally away from the life of crime, owning an auto repair shop given her automobile skills. She has also had John's baby and is spending time with her friend's family at Christmas.

Eenie Meanie is available to watch online via Hulu.