Crutch Season 1: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

The Neighborhood spin-off series, Crutch: Season 1, is set to premiere on November 3, 2025, on Paramount+. Set in the Neighbourhood universe, Tracy Morgan will lead the comedy show, whose life is said to turn ‘’upside down,’’ when his empty nest plans are put on hold. These plans are usually made when children are moved out of their parents' home, but for Crutch (Tracy Morgan), this plan gets ruled out of his ‘’bingo list.’’

Morgan plays Francois “Frank” Crutchfield, aka Crutch, a shop-owner in Harlem and a widower. His son, Jake Crutchfield (Jermaine Fowler), and his daughter, Jamilah (Adrianna Mitchell), come back after her failed marriage. She is not alone. Crutch’s dream of a quiet, peaceful life takes an even bigger hit when his two lively grandkids, Lisa (Braxton Paul) and Mase (Finn Maloney), arrive and turn the house into pure chaos. With these generational clashes at his home, Crutch has a friend, Flaco (Adrian Martinez).

The show was confirmed by CBS in May 2024 and was given the green light to begin production by the end of 2024. Tracy Morgan is serving as an executive producer of the spin-off series, and Owen Smith is the showrunner. According to reports by ScrrenRant, the duo (Morgan and Owen) has worked together before on the show The Last O.G., in which Tracy got his first big role. After that, the actor spent seven seasons on the hit comedy 30 Rock.

The official synopsis of Crutch: Season 1 reads (via TVInsider),

“Welcome to Family Value – Calvin reaches out to his cousin Crutch to get Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) a sweet deal on a new floor. However, Crutch insists on coming to L.A. to oversee the work himself, where he drives Tina (Tichina Arnold) crazy — and reveals an emotional vulnerability.”

Release date of Crutch: Season 1

Crutch: Season 1 is set to premiere on November 3, 2025, on Paramount+. The show will consist of 8 episodes and will connect its plot to the original show, The Neighborhood. All eight episodes will be released on the same day, making it perfect for a binge-watching session. The link between two of the shows is:

Crutch is the cousin of Calvin Butler (played by Cedric The Entertainer in The Neighborhood). Tracy Morgan once appeared in the original series as Curtis in season 4 of The Neighborhood as Calvin's brother. But this new spin-off show brings him in a new character as Crutch and not as Calvin’s ‘’wealthy brother.’’

The show is exclusive to Paramount+ and is produced by CBS and Kapital Entertainment, where Cedric is also a part of the team, serving as an executive producer. To stream the show, viewers will need an active subscription plan for Paramount+. The Paramount+ Essential plan starts at $7.99/month and $59.99/year (ad-supported plan).

Without any interruptions, its ad-free plan (Paramount+ with Showtime) costs $12.99/month and $119.99/year.

Here’s a complete episode guide of Crutch: Season 1 (via Flicks)

Episode number Title Episode 1 To Purpose, or not to Purpose Episode 2 Crutch to the Rescue Episode 3 Emotional Crutch Episode 4 Hope in Harlem Episode 5 Work in Progress Episode 6 The 147th Street Incident Episode 7 TBA Episode 8 TBA

Who stars in Crutch: Season 1?

Tracy Morgan as Crutch

Jermaine Fowler as Jake ( an Ivy League-educated lawyer and Crutch’s son)

Kecia Lewis as Antoinette

Adrianna Mitchell as Jamilah (Crutch’s daughter)

Adrian Martinez as Flaco (Crutch’s friend and the manager of his flooring store)

Braxton Paul as Lisa (Crutch’s 12-year-old granddaughter)

Finn Maloney as Mase (Crutch’s 9-year-old grandson)

The titular character from The Neighbourhood, Cedric The Entertainer (Calvin Butler) and his (reel) wife Tichina Arnold (Tina Butler) are confirmed to make their cameo appearance in two of the episodes of Crutch: Season 1. Max Greenfield as Dave will also be seen in Crutch: Season 1.