$1.8 billion Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed as Missouri winner has not come forward

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 07: Powerball signs that would usually read the number of millions in the jackpot have their numbers turned off on November 7, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The lottery games jackpot has reached a record $1.9 billion. (Photo by Andrew Spear/Getty Images)

An $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot is still remaining unclaimed, one of the winners being sold in Missouri. The drawing last month resulted in winning tickets in all various states, but the authorities have verified that no one has come forward with the Missouri ticket yet.

The Missouri Lottery made public that the ticket had correctly matched all six numbers to become entitled to a share of the record jackpot. Now, other winners have started the claim process, and in the process, the Missouri prize stays unclaimed making one wonder when the winner shows up, if ever.

Missouri Lottery confirms $1.8 billion winning ticket still unclaimed

Lottery officials have stated the winning ticket was purchased at a retailer in Missouri but did not disclose the name of the store to protect the privacy of the ticket holder.

Stores that sell winning tickets receive a bonus from the lottery, but the prize can only be paid once the player presents the winning ticket and completes the claim process.

In Missouri, winners of big prizes are required to claim their prizes through the Missouri Lottery at its headquarters located in Jefferson City. State rules require that jackpot prizes must be claimed within 180 days from the date of the drawings.

If the ticket is not presented within that time frame, the prize is forfeited and funds are returned to the lottery.

Until the ticket is claimed, officials say they cannot confirm who the winner is or provide any further details. Players who purchased tickets in the state are being urged to check their numbers carefully.

Deadline approaches for unclaimed Missouri Powerball prize

The jackpot with a record-setting magnitude being valued at around $1.8 billion, it is one of the larger jackpots in Powerball history. Powerball is a ticket game offered to those in 45 states, including Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands; somehow, it produces huge jackpots from time to time because the jackpot rolls over. In case the prize is not claimed, it keeps on increasing in value as time goes by, awaiting that one person who would claim it.

More than one ticket matched all six numbers in this drawing, and so winners will share the jackpot value. Each winner is supposed to end up with several hundreds of millions of dollars after paying taxes, with the exact value depending on whether they opt to take the money as a one-time cash payment or to receive it as an annuity over time.

It is very rare for such a huge jackpot to go unclaimed for a long time; however, it has happened. Smaller amounts, sometimes worth thousands or millions of dollars, may expire because the winning ticket holders forget to check their numbers or lose their tickets.

Lottery officials instruct players to keep their tickets tucked away in a safe spot and check them after each drawing. With the Missouri ticket, the countdown toward the 180-day deadline has already started. In the future The Missouri Lottery said it was ready to process the claim once the winner will show himself.