Who was Joey Herman? Tributes pour in as FDNY firefighter passes away

FDNY Firefighter Joey Herman passed away recently [Representational Image] (Image via Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The FDNY (Fire Department of the City of New York) Lacrosse announced his death via Instagram on Monday, September 1. The @fdnylacrosse account shared a multi-image carousel and wrote:

“The FDNY Lacrosse family mourns the heartbreaking loss of our brother, whose presence touched every one of us in ways words can barely capture. He was more than just a teammate to us, he was a fireman who dedicated his life to protecting others, and a devoted father whose love and strength guided his family every day.”

The tribute continues:

“On the field, he gave everything he had, leading with passion, grit, and heart. Off the field, he carried those same values into his work, his home, and his friendships, inspiring all of us who had the privilege to know him. FF Joe Herman, Ladder 111 (Brooklyn) Rest in peace”

According to ESPN, Joey Herman (aka Joe Herman) worked at "The Nuthouse" in Bed-Stuy, Engine 214, Ladder 111. Apart from being a firefighter, he was also a dual-sport athlete for the FDNY, representing the Bravest in football and lacrosse. Before joining the New York City Fire Department, the 36-year-old played for Nassau Community College and NYIT.

Joey was honored with the NJCAA All-American recognition twice as a student-athlete. At the same time, he also earned a Second Team Division II All-American award. According to ESPN, Herman didn’t “excel in college” and started working as an unskilled laborer by 24, before becoming a firefighter.

Joey was the son of an NYPD officer, Jeff Herman, who died in June 1989 after being fatally shot in the line of duty. According to ESPN, Joe was three months old when his biological father passed away. Herman was raised by his mother, Irene, and stepfather, Mike Heffernan, a cop and an athlete for the NYPD’s Finest football team.

Herman was also a dedicated father and had a daughter named Lacy.

Internet users pay tribute and send condolences after New York City Firefighter Joey Herman passes away

FDNY EMT and another Bravest athlete, Joseph Downey, dedicated a post to his colleague and friend on Instagram. He shared multiple photos of Joey Herman, including one from a lacrosse game, and wrote:

“I’m absolutely crushed by the news of Firefighter Joe Herman’s passing. My heart breaks for his little girl and his family in such a devastating time. Fly high brother, we love you.”

Many also sent condolences and paid tribute to the late firefighter in the comments.

“💔.. truly one of the best,” @laurentuminello wrote.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking ❤️‍🩹 praying for his loved ones! 🕊️ 🙏 😢,” @brilynn_fields25 commented.

“❤️ RIP to a hell of a dude,” @yaboybbk66 said.

“Such an amazing person! My condolences to the Herman family and the @fdnybravestfootball team,” @iv1_29 wrote.

A user (@jimmyhandy) penned a heartfelt comment remembering Herman:

“This is absolutely heartbreaking to hear, grew up playing sports together and anytime we’d bump into each other after we graduated it was always a great conversation. You can see how much he absolutely adored his baby girl and I can’t even imagine the pain the family is going through right now 💔”

Greg Shepherd, CEO of Kultivated Hair Care, also posted a clip from one of Joey Herman’s past interviews on Instagram and captioned it:

“A Father. A Husband. A Son. A Brother. A Teammate. A Patriot. And a dam good Friend. #13”

The official handles of the NYPD Lacrosse Club, FDNY Bravest Football, and more posted about the firefighter’s passing and paid him a tribute. An Instagram post from NCC (Nassau Community College) Lacrosse also remembered Joey’s achievements as an athlete.

After his unfortunate death, 34.3 Foundation, a nonprofit organization for the FDNY, has also come forward to organize a fundraiser for Joe, his daughter Lacy, and their family.