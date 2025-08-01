"That will probably go down as the worst rebrand in history": Netizens react as Jaguar CEO steps down months after rebrand fiasco

Jaguar's Type 00 (Photo: Instagram/ @ddlovato)

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Adrian Mardell is stepping down from the position after more than three decades with the company. Citing a statement by a JLR spokesperson, Autocar on Thursday, July 31, 2025, reported on Mardell's departure. The statement read:

"Adrian Mardell has expressed his desire to retire from JLR after three years as CEO and 35 years with the company. His successor will be announced in due course."

The move comes after the automobile company unveiled its "Reimagine" rebranding campaign last year, teasing Jaguar's shift to an electric-only brand. Notably, the company has stopped all production until the new lineup is ready.

However, the colorful marketing featuring racially diverse models in androgynous clothing was met with backlash. Many online flooded the JLR's social media pages with comments criticizing it for going "woke."

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Adrian Mardell to step down after leading 'woke' rebrand and EV transition. pic.twitter.com/Om40hHSbkv — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) July 31, 2025

As news of Mardell's exit went viral, internet users were quick to react. One commented:

"That will probably go down as the worst rebrand in history."

Netizens continued to bring up last year's makeover campaign, deeming it the driving factor behind the move.

"They simultaneously turned off the younger generations while losing the old men who actually drove these," one commented.

"Going EV might be just a pure bad business decision; Going 'WOKE' is pure stupidity," another added.

"It took THAT LONG for him to resign?" a user rhetorically questioned.

Some came to the brand's defense:

"He's just retiring BTW after working for that company for 35 years, and Jaguar rebrand isn't even completed yet. he leaving it has nothing to do with the "woke branding,"" one wrote.

"Man I love art deco :( this was good I didnt get the hate," another lamented.

"Business Schools are going to have some easy case studies," a person added.

Adrian Mardell held various senior financial roles at Jaguar before becoming the CEO

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is a British SUV and luxury vehicle manufacturer, owned by India’s Tata Motors Ltd. Adrian Mardell joined the company in 1990 before moving up the ladder to hold senior financial roles. This included the Deputy CFO, the Chief Transformation Officer, and later the CFO (in 2018). He became the interim CEO in November 2022, following Thierry Bolloré’s resignation. JLR formally appointed him to the role in July 2023.

Mardell steered the brand through the uncertain pandemic times to a profitable turnaround. According to Autocar, the company faced heavy losses and debt during the pandemic, but Mardell helped Jaguar post its "best profit figures for a decade last year." Per the outlet, he helped JLR develop its retail strategy (House of Brands), helping carve distinct identities for Defender, Discovery, Range Rover, and Jaguar.

During Mardell's tenure, JLR has pushed for developing electric options for all its models. The company unveiled its Type 00 concept last December. The first vehicle under the model, a four-door super-GT, is currently in development. It is scheduled for a summer 2026 launch. Until then, no new Jaguar model will be in production. In an interview with Autocar, Mardell noted that he had driven the new GT car, describing it as "the most fun (he has) had" as the JLR boss.

According to Jamie Nimmo of Bloomberg, the automotive industry itself has been facing challenges in recent months. This includes a drop in sales in China, less demand for electric vehicles in Europe, and President Donald Trump's high tariff rates.

It is worth noting that Jaguar does not have any U.S. factories. The company paused exports of its vehicles in April after Trump imposed a 25% tariff on all imported cars. The U.S. accounts for a quarter of the brand's sales, especially their Range Rover and Defender models. Exports resumed in May.

Despite the uncertainty, Mardell, in a recent interview with Autocar, expressed a positive outlook, stating:

"In today’s market conditions, I don’t see anything which is going to concern me about the success of the new Jaguar in this new world at all, actually."

According to Reuters, the brand manufactures its Range Rovers in Britain and Defenders in Slovakia. The countries are subject to 10% and 15% tariffs, respectively.

Adrian Mardell is not the only CEO of a luxury vehicle manufacturer to step down recently. Renault SA, Stellantis NV, and Volvo Car AB all changed their leaders within the first half of 2025.