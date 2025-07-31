What was Irene Gu's last post? Details explored as influencer reportedly found with throat slit outside cinema

Influencer Irene Gu Found Dead Outside Cinema

Authorities reported that Irene Gu, a 23-year-old known as both a social media influencer and public relations officer, was found dead with her throat slit after what appeared to be a violent dispute near a cinema in Taipei. Investigators stated that someone attacked her in a stairwell by the cinema’s parking area, causing injuries that led to her death. Police have arrested her ex-boyfriend in connection with the crime.

Local sources shared that Gu had just left the cinema when the suspect blocked her car, sparking a confrontation. Witnesses claim the man forced her into a nearby stairwell, where the deadly attack happened. Afterward, the suspect ran to his grandfather’s home but was caught by authorities the following morning.

Police say the suspect, known by the last name Liu, admitted to his actions during early questioning. He told officers that the dispute stemmed from money issues in their relationship, specifically a loan he claimed to have given Gu.

Irene Gu’s past allegations and online warnings surface amid investigation

Gu built a following of about 30,000 on Instagram and Threads, where many recognized her work. She also worked as a PR officer at a Taipei nightclub. It was there that she met Liu, who was employed as a security guard at the same location.

Gu accused Liu of domestic violence earlier this year. She filed a complaint that described physical abuse and also sought a restraining order against him. Court records show Liu ignored the official summons sent in response to her complaint.

In the lead-up to the incident, Gu posted pictures and messages online hinting at her legal troubles and personal challenges. She included screenshots tied to the domestic abuse case and shared posts that suggested worries about her safety. In one message, she explained why she hadn’t blocked her ex-partner, saying he kept trying to reach her through her friends and coworkers. She warned him,

“If you hit me, I’ll go to the police, right?”

“Someone asked me why don't I just block him?" she said in separate post.

“Because he’ll find me, he even asked my colleagues if I was at work, disturbing my co-workers. Most importantly, I don't owe him money!”

Taiwanese police stated that the investigation is still in progress. They haven’t provided additional details on court actions or possible charges yet. Investigators are reviewing evidence linked to the case, such as her social media posts and earlier legal documents.

