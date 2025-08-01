“I don't get this 'culture' narrative": Bas takes a shot at Ebro amid his ongoing feud with Drake

Dreamville's Bas calls out Ebro’s take on Drake, saying the culture debate misses the point entirely.

In the latest twist of hip-hop commentary, Dreamville’s Bas has waded into the ongoing Drake‑Ebro saga, and he didn’t hold back. While Ebro Darden, the veteran Apple Music personality, has been blasting Drake as a so‑called “sickness” in the culture and suggesting he needs serious soul searching, Bas jumped in with a sharp rebuttal:

“I don’t get this ‘culture’ narrative.”

Drake is "among the most, if not the most, inclusive of artists our culture has put forth", says Dreamville's Bas in a response to Ebro 👀



"I don't get this "culture" narrative that's persisted since the battle. If it's the Canadian thing, Toronto a hour flight from NYC lol."… pic.twitter.com/fbUkUYsSSK — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 1, 2025

That line alone sets the scene for the clash of perspectives fueling this feud. Bas wants everyone to know Drake’s not just a star, he’s a cornerstone. The way he frames it, Ebro’s criticism feels less like media analysis and more like missing the point of what hip‑hop culture was built to be. What’s clear is that this spat isn’t just about opinions, it’s about power, influence, and who gets to define the culture. Bas tightly lands his shot, making clear where he stands in this beef.

Bas slams Ebro’s take on Drake’s role in hip-hop’s evolution

When Ebro labeled Drake a “sickness” on Ebro in the Morning, claiming the artist needed something like ayahuasca to “look himself in the mirror,” it was already contentious. Now, Bas has entered the ring to champion Drake’s legacy. On Ebro’s own Rap Life Review podcast, Bas didn’t mince words. He called Drake “arguably the greatest writer of a generation” and questioned why so many keep pushing the narrative that he’s somehow not authentic to hip‑hop’s roots.



Bas’s argument dives into the heart of the culture debate: he highlights Drake’s ability to elevate a kaleidoscope of artists (from dancehall to afrobeats, R&B to reggaetón), illustrating an inclusive vision rooted in uplift rather than appropriation. He wasn’t just challenging Ebro’s stance; he was calling out anyone dismissing Drake’s influence as superficial or opportunistic.

“If it’s the Canadian thing—Toronto an hour flight from NYC lol. I’d argue their culture and ethnic makeup is more akin to NYC than pretty much any city in the States,” Bas wrote, poking holes in geography‑based critiques.

Ebro Darden’s earlier claim that Drake’s fans are symptomatic of a larger sickness in the game seemed to suggest that Drake represents something corrupt or diluted in modern hip‑hop. In contrast, Bas argues the opposite: Drake is at the center of culture, not outside it. Bas sees Drake as someone who’s helped hip-hop grow through his writing, his reach, and the way he’s brought other artists into the spotlight. This all comes at a time when Drake is still caught up in a much bigger feud with Kendrick Lamar, which has already led to a string of diss tracks like “Not Like Us,” “Family Matters,” and “The Heart Part 6.”

There’s even legal drama, with Drake suing his label over how some of those songs were handled. But while that back-and-forth is grabbing most of the attention, Bas’s comments on Ebro shift the conversation. Instead of focusing on the bars and beef, he’s pushing back on how people talk about Drake’s place in the culture. Bas isn’t pretending Drake’s perfect; he knows there’s been controversy. But he doesn’t think that should erase what Drake has done for hip-hop. In his view, critics like Ebro are missing the bigger picture.