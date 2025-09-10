Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 10, 2025, Wednesday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy.com

Jeopardy! fans were in for another episode as the game unfolded with high stakes on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 (Season 42, Game 3). Jeopardy! episode had a clear shot winner, Paolo Pasco emerged victorious as the new champion with a winning total of $20,001.

San Diego puzzle writer Paolo was not the only contestant to shine tonight.

Colorado champion Ian Morrison fought hard to retain his title. Paolo won with his strategic play and precise answers despite his efforts. Paolo won the championship after leading earlier rounds, even though Leslie Oakerson and Paolo both answered the Final Jeopardy question correctly.

A glimpse of what happened on Jeopardy! episode on September 10, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy Round:

The first round featured categories, including Finish Him! and The World of Downton Abbey. Leslie got off to a strong start, especially in the Downton Abbey category, taking the lead by the first break. Ian also had a solid performance but was just behind Leslie. Paolo, though trailing in the early stages, was poised to catch up as the game continued.

Scores at the First Break:

Leslie: 5 correct, 0 incorrect ($3,000)

Ian: 6 correct, 1 incorrect ($2,800)

Paolo: 3 correct, 1 incorrect ($1,000)

As the round progressed, Ian maintained his lead, but it was Leslie who dominated the Downton Abbey category. The game's pace quickened with each new clue, showcasing all contestants' ability to think on their feet.



Final Scores After Jeopardy Round:

Ian: 12 correct, 2 incorrect ($4,000)

Leslie: 7 correct, 1 incorrect ($3,600)

Paolo: 8 correct, 3 incorrect ($2,400)

Double Jeopardy Round:

The Double Jeopardy round saw contestants continue to battle it out, with high-value clues and the added challenge of Daily Doubles.

Paolo made a strong comeback with an early Daily Double win but later faced a setback when he missed another one.

Ian had an impressive run, answering 9 of the last 11 clues correctly, keeping him in the game.

Leslie struggled to gain momentum but still put up a solid fight.



Scores After Double Jeopardy Round:

Paolo: 20 correct, 5 incorrect

Ian: 23 correct, 5 incorrect

Leslie: 8 correct, 3 incorrect



Scores Going into Final Jeopardy:

Paolo: $14,800

Ian: $10,000

Leslie: $1,200

Final Jeopardy Round:

The Final Jeopardy clue was included in the category Historic Phrases.

The clue read: In 1914 Belgium’s queen gave this phrase a political meaning, saying one had descended between her & Germany



Right Response: response: What is “iron curtain”?

Both Leslie and Paolo correctly responded with "Iron Curtain," but Ian's incorrect response cost him dearly.



Paolo's substantial lead from earlier in the game helped him hold on to the victory.

Scores After Final Jeopardy:

Leslie: $1,200 + $1,000 = $2,200 (Correct answer: Iron Curtain)

Ian: $10,000 – $7,991 = $2,009 (Incorrect answer: Dark Cloud)

Paolo: $14,800 + $5,201 = $20,001 (Correct answer: Iron Curtain)

Tonight’s Winner:

Paolo Pasco is the new champion with a winning total of $20,001. He will return tomorrow to defend his title.

Tonight's episode of Jeopardy! can be streamed later on Hulu, Peacock, and Crave.

