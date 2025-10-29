Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 29, 2025, Wednesday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy.com

The Wednesday, October 29, 2025 episode of Jeopardy! saw an intense battle between three contestants: Aaron Levine, Katie Mantoan, and Eli Bondar. Aaron sought his third win as a 2-day champion. Katie, an Oregon attorney, and Eli, an HR administrator and puppeteer, wanted to overthrow him.

Aaron Levine won with $20,000. Aaron became a 3-day champion with this crucial win. He won owing to his strong performance, especially in Double Jeopardy! He will play his fourth game tomorrow to extend his winning streak. Aaron's win tonight boosts Season 42's excitement, and fans are eager to see how the competition unfolds.

Glimpse of Jeopardy! Episode from October 29, 2025

Jeopardy! Round

The Jeopardy! Round had the categories included A Historic Game Of Clue, Raising Arizona, What’s Your Government Name?, Go Red Birds!, X, Y, Z Abbreviations, and More Than A Football Player. Katie briefly took the lead after Aaron started strong. As the round ended, Katie missed a Daily Double, giving Aaron the lead.

The commercial break saw Aaron with $3,200, Katie with $2,600, and Eli with $800. The contestants showed impressive knowledge in many categories, keeping the game open. After 14 clues, Aaron had 5 correct and 0 incorrect, Katie had 6 correct and 1 incorrect, and Eli had 2 correct and 1 incorrect.

Double Jeopardy! Round

The Double Jeopardy! Round featured categories such as This Old Opera House, Mais Oui, French Lit, The Judge Has Spoken, Lucky “Seven”, Word Origins, and TV Dinners.

Aaron controlled the game with his second Daily Double. Eli found the third Daily Double, but a risky all-in bet backfired when he answered incorrectly, dropping his score to $0. Aaron was in a runaway position heading into Final Jeopardy, so this almost sealed his win! Katie performed well in this round, but Eli's gamble failed. Aaron's $18,600 round score was impressive.

Final Jeopardy! Round

In the Final Jeopardy! Round, the category was Olympic Host Cities.

The clue was: “This city would have hosted in 1916 but for cancellation due to WWI; it would be the last city to host before they were canceled again.”

The correct response was, What is Berlin?

Katie and Aaron answered correctly, betting strategically. Aaron's $1,400 bet won $20,000, his third win. Katie's correct answer earned her $13,200. Eli, already behind, answered wrong and ended with $393.

Jeopardy! Game Recap – Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Player Interviews:

Katie is a soccer coach for her twin sons.

Eli performed for Jim Henson’s daughter at a puppetry conference.

Aaron was a runner-up on ESPN’s "Dream Job".

The Wednesday, October 29, 2025 Jeopardy! was exciting. Aaron Levine won $20,000 and became a 3-day champion. His strong performance in Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! prepared him for Final Jeopardy, where he answered the Berlin clue. Katie Mantoan and Eli Bondar struggled but lost. Aaron will return tomorrow to continue his winning streak and increase his total. Jeopardy! Episodes are available to stream on Hulu.