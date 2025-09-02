Who is Martin Cirio and what did he say about Selena Gomez? Argentinian YouTuber sparks outrage with his comments

Selena Gomez has not replied to Martin Cirio's comments until now (Image via Getty)

Martin Cirio is being criticized online for his comments on Selena Gomez. Cirio, a well-known YouTube personality, addressed Gomez in a viral video where he alleged that the singer and actress was using Ozempic, referring to her lupus.

Notably, a translation of Cirio’s words from Spanish to English was shared through @WorldwideSelG on September 2, 2025. It featured Martin recalling Selena’s statements about her body in the past, where the latter reportedly claimed that she was swollen from her 20s.

“Her face looked like it was about to burst. And look at her now, with that body, from her 20s. So of course, and it’s fine. I say, I’m not criticizing what she is today. We’re all in that. So well, it’s over, dude”, Cirio said.

Martin also questioned whether Selena Gomez was recently diagnosed with lupus or has been battling the disease throughout her life. Cirio then began speaking about Selena’s physical appearance, as he said:

“When she was fat, she swelled up like a toad. Dude, and what happened? Her lupus went away, Megatrainor. That now she’s skinny. Megatraitor, she should be Mega traitor. Fat, traitor, how much she used to make.”

As of this writing, Selena has not responded to Cirio’s comments, and further updates on the same are currently awaited.

Martin Cirio has built a huge fan base on social media

Born in Argentina, Cirio has become a popular face for the different kinds of content that he shares on different platforms. Notably, he started his journey as a YouTube star a long time in 2009 and later started accumulating a huge fan base on Instagram.

Before entering the world of content creators, Martin Cirio was an English teacher. He has even traveled to a lot of places over the years, including Egypt, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

He additionally appeared on some TV shows like La Caja Negra and ShowMatch, and is the author of a book titled Sandy’s Diary, which came out around eight years ago.

However, his online content also features themes of adult humor and LGBTQ. Furthermore, Cirio is the owner of an apartment in Buenos Aires, and his certain statements have landed him in controversy on different occasions.

On the other hand, he is famous for La Faraona at the same time, which refers to his social media personality.

His shows in countries like Chile have always received a positive response, as they have always been sold out.

A few of his segments have also gained popularity among the general public, including El consultorio de La Faraona and Carolos en el bar.

Martin Cirio is currently active on Instagram with more than one million followers. He has been sharing posts on the platform with a gap of a few months.

However, he frequently stays active on YouTube, where he has accumulated a similar number of subscribers, with his videos receiving thousands of views.