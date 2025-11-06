Who is Chad Coleman? Everything to know as the actor appears as a guest star on Chicago P.D.

Chad Coleman as Odell Morgan on Chicago P.D. [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © NBC/One Chicago]

Chad Coleman made a surprise appearance on Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 6 as convict-cum-accident victim. The plot presented Coleman’s character, Odell Morgan’s tragic predicament, while teasing the start of another investigation into a past crime. Coleman’s Odell was shown interacting with Dante Torres, played by Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

Fans may recognize Chad Coleman from other popular NBC series, Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, where Coleman appeared in a couple of episodes. He became a household name for playing Cutty on HBO’s The Wire and Tyreese on The Walking Dead, an AMC/Fox series.

Meanwhile, Chicago P.D. season 13 continues presenting the challenges faced by Voight’s Intelligence Unit in CPD. Disbanded at the end of season 12, the Intelligence Unit comes together in this season with a new addition to the team, Agent Imani.

On the other hand, Officer Torres has been through some dark period questioning his faith and mental peace. Episode 2 of the season finds him unable to save a family friend abducted by criminals. Hardly out of his recent tribulations, Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 6 lands him in another situation that is likely to lead to a bigger case on the NBC procedural drama.

A glimpse at Chad Coleman’s career

As mentioned before, Chad Coleman played the role of a wrongly accused murder convict, Odell Morgan. He may come across as a known face for Chicago P.D. viewers if they saw him perform on some episodes of Law & Order franchise before.

Virginia-born Chad L Coleman pursued track and field before turning towards drama due to an injury. He served in the US Army between 1985 and 1989 as a video cameraman. He started his career with brief appearances in various television shows such as Here and Now, New York Undercover and Law & Order.

Some of his noteworthy television projects include Superman & Lois, Three Women, Girls5eva, All American, The Expanse, Freakish, The Walking Dead, I Hate My Teenage Daughter, The Wire, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hack, Third Watch, The Orville, Arrow and more.

Coleman has also lent his voice in seven video games and some series. His movie credits include Shooting Stars, The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster, Copshop, A Christmas Prayer, Horrible Bosses, The Green Hornet, Brother to Brother, The Gilded Six Bits and many more. His upcoming movie, Christy, is awaiting release.

How did Coleman’s character play out on Chicago P.D.?

As mentioned before, Coleman made a guest appearance as Odell Morgan in the sixth episode of Chicago P.D. season 13, titled Send Me. The episode saw Dante Torres stepping out to run an errand for Trudy Platt. However, he landed in an accident as a prisoner transport vehicle collided with his car.

After regaining his consciousness, Torres, played by Aguilar, looked into the other vehicle only to find the prisoner escaped. However, the wounded prisoner returned to take Torres a hostage. Holding the cop at gunpoint, the escaped convict, Odell, forced Torres to drive to his brother’s house. On the way he explained his case.

He pointed out that he was serving time for being wrongly accused for murdering his wife. Claiming innocence in the crime, Odell wanted to find out why his brother lied in the court, leading to his conviction. Torres’s attempts at drawing Odell’s attention towards his injuries failed as the latter pointed out that the real murderer was free.

Since the cop believed Odell, he tried a discreet first aid in a church before piecing the details of the prisoner’s story. After tracking down Odell’s brother, Carter, Torres discovered that the former was forced to lie to save his own family. Meanwhile, the rest of the Intelligence Unit arrived but Odell died on the way to the hospital.

Soon Carter turned up dead for confessing as shown in the Chicago P.D. storyline. This pointed at a larger conspiracy and Torres took it upon himself to find out the truth. As a starter, he met Odell’s daughter to clear the convict’s name to his family. He also planned to reopen the case again and wanted to question Odell’s daughter.

Catch the upcoming episode of Chicago P.D. season 13 as Torres tries to bring justice to Coleman’s character, Odell Morgan.