What time does Hazbin Hotel Season 2 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

A still from the series

Hazbin Hotel is set to return with even more mayhem, twisted humour, and musical genius, following the explosive success of its first season. On October 29, 2025, Hazbin Hotel Season 2, which was produced and directed by Vivienne Medrano (VivziePop), will debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Charlie Morningstar, the upbeat princess of Hell, continues her adventure in the animated musical as she attempts to rehabilitate devils and offer them a chance at salvation.

Season 2 adds some new voice performers in addition to the fascinating ensemble of the previous season, which includes Erika Henningsen (Charlie), Stephanie Beatriz (Vaggie), and Alex Brightman (Adam). The most significant addition is Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump, who will provide the voice of Adam's son Abel. He is joined by Andrew Durand as Prick, Liz Callaway as The Speaker of God, Alex Newell as Zeezi, and Kevin Del Aguila as Baxter. The new cast is expected to further increase the drama and intensity of the series.

The official synopsis of season 2

"Following Charlie’s victory against Heaven’s army, the hotel is booming with new residents. Though, to her dismay, many are not there for the right reasons. As resentment against Heaven brews and sinners realise they can fight back, there are plenty of sinners looking to capitalise on the growing tensions: namely the overlord trio known as ‘The Vees’. Whilst Charlie struggles to maintain the Hotel’s goals and protect her public image, the Vees (led by Vox) make a plan to take over Heaven placing themselves at the top. Meanwhile, in Heaven, the angels must deal with the repercussions of Sir Pentious’s redemption and their own part in the previous atrocities committed against Hell."



Hazbin Hotel Season 2- release timing for all regions

On October 29, 2025, at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET, Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Episodes 1 and 2 will be available on Prime Video. Timing of all regions is as follows

Region Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) October 29, 2025 12 am PT United States (Eastern Time) October 29, 2025 3 am ET United Kingdom (BST) October 29, 2025 8 am BST Australia (AEST) October 29, 2025 5 pm AEST India (IST) October 29, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) October 29, 2025 4 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) October 29, 2025 9 am CEST South Africa (SAST) October 29, 2025 9 am SAST

This season will have eight episodes. The first two will be released together on October 29. The remaining episodes will be released every week in pairs until mid-November.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2- How to watch season 2

Watch Hazbin Hotel Season 2 only on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. In addition to having subtitles and dubbed options in a few languages, the show will be accessible worldwide. Just go to the "New Releases" section of Prime Video on October 29 to begin streaming.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2- What to expect this season

It's important to remember the exciting Season 1 conclusion before moving on to the next chapter. From the hotel's devastation to Adam's passing, the events laid the groundwork for significant shifts. While the Vees started planning their ascent to power in Hell, Charlie achieved her first real triumph by successfully rebuilding the hotel. In the meantime, the entire premise of the story was altered when Sir Pentious's ascension to Heaven demonstrated that it was actually possible for demons to be redeemed. Season 2 is anticipated to go deeply into these significant events. Charlie's leadership and relationships will be put to the strain, but her hotel will probably attract more attention and new visitors looking for salvation. There are also indications that the pasts of other individuals and Lilith's narrative may be exposed. Hazbin Hotel Season 2 promises an exciting continuation full of emotional depth and devilish comedy, with new characters, increased stakes, and the recurring theme of redemption.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 is releasing on October 29, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.