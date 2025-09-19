What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for September 19, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful's episode on September 18, 2025, left viewers stunned with Luna’s shocking pregnancy claim. At Li’s place, she presented a positive test, insisting Will was the father. While Luna celebrated, Will was horrified, and Bill accused her of faking. Dragging her away, Bill demanded she “do the right thing” and get an abortion. Meanwhile, Electra confided in Hope about her future with Will, unaware of his mistake.

At Il Giardino, Sheila admitted to Deacon she was thinking of her grandchild, only to be confronted by Li, who revealed Luna had been found. Back at Bill’s home, more demands followed as Luna faced the weight of Bill’s wrath.

Will struggled with guilt over confessing to Electra about his night with Luna. Katie advised him to keep quiet, but he insisted on speaking. The explosive setup continued into the next episode, breaking the characters.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything to know about what happened in the episode (September 19, 2025)

Bill Demands More Pregnancy Tests

Bill and Luna had a fight about her pregnancy at the Spencer estate. He said she was lying and wanted proof. He was so angry that he made her take more tests to make sure the results were correct. Luna did what she was told, and one by one, the tests came back positive. She smiled and told him again that she was telling the truth. Bill, on the other hand, didn't care about her happiness and called her "crazy." He said that his son Will would never want to be with her in the future. Bill went on to say that if she really loved his son, she should have an abortion. He made it clear that Will was only in love with one woman: Electra Forrester. Luna was shaken, but she still stood by her claim that Will would eventually accept her and the baby.

Will Struggles with Guilt

Will paced nervously while confiding in Katie in Forrester's main office. He panicked about Luna being pregnant. He worried about losing Electra's trust forever. Katie tried to calm him by suggesting Luna might be lying and he didn't need to confess. Will said honesty was the only option. He prepared to tell Electra everything, fearing it would break her heart. Katie cried as she apologized for holding him back, saying she wanted to protect him. Will persisted, determined to confess on Electra's special night. He felt guilty as he prepared for a painful revelation.

Electra Prepares for a Romantic Night

Electra made her guesthouse a romantic place for her and Will to be together. She set up a special dinner and decorated the room with candles. Eric saw how happy she was and stopped by. She told him she had never felt so loved and trusted before. She thought Will was completely devoted to her. She told Eric she was sure of their future together as she showed him a gift she had made herself for Will. Will later showed up, looking tense. Electra gave him a warm welcome, told him she loved him, and promised that nothing could stop them. Will felt bad about telling her that there was something important she needed to know.

Sheila Reacts to Luna’s Pregnancy

Li told Sheila at Il Giardino that Luna was not only caught but also pregnant. Li became extremely furious to find out that Sheila had known some of the truth and kept it from him. Sheila, on the other hand, was overjoyed because she thought the pregnancy could keep Luna out of jail. She thought that Bill would never want his grandchild to be born in jail. Li told her that she was letting Luna act that way and that justice would be served.

Sheila didn't like being called "crazy," but she did say that Luna's pregnancy could be her only chance to get away. The news caused more problems in the family because Sheila saw Luna's baby as a possible way out.

