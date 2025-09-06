Tracee Ellis Ross' net worth is explored as an actress sees theft of over $100K worth of jewelry in a home burglary

Tracee Ellis Ross (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Tracee Ellis Ross's Los Angeles residence was robbed on August 31, 2025. The Los Angeles Police Department told NBC4 that the actress was not present at her home when three robbers broke in.

The home invaders entered through a rear glass door at 12:30 am and robbed jewelry and bags worth $100,000. An investigation is ongoing, and so far, no arrests have been made. The LAPD has not shared sketches of the three men either.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tracee Ellis Ross has a net worth of approximately $16 million. During the first season of her hit television series Black-ish, she was paid $60,000 per episode. From the second season onwards, Tracee's salary was increased to approximately $4.4 million per season.

The sitcom had a total of eight seasons. There are two official spin-offs, Grown-ish and Mixed-ish. Tracee Ellis Ross created the second spin-off, Mixed-ish, with Kenya Barris and Peter Saji. It focused on her character, Rainbow Johnson's childhood.

Tracee Ellis Ross would act and produce the psychological thriller Blow the Horn

The actress announced in February 2025 that the film Blow the Horn would be the feature film debut of writer-director Nacho Arenas. It would be an English adaptation of the Argentinian play Bajo Terapia or Under Therapy, which is written by Matias del Federicoby. The play was adapted into a Spanish movie by director Gerardo Herrero.

Besides the Black-ish actress, Wrenn Schmidt, Joshua Boone, Dallas Roberts, Ken Leung, and Lake Bell would star in the upcoming film. Nacho Arenas told Deadline on February 25, 2025, that he enjoyed seeing Matias del Federicoby's play, and he was looking forward to working on the movie as he wanted to showcase such "entertaining and artful stories."

"I was immediately captivated by Matias' play the moment I read it and adapting it for the screen was both exciting and daunting... I aspire to tell entertaining and artful stories grounded in truth, and this incredibly talented cast is bringing it to life in ways I could only dream of," the writer-director stated.

Tracee Ellis Ross is also working on her beauty brand, Pattern Beauty

The actress launched her own haircare line, Pattern Beauty, in 2018. Although her line started with products for curly, coily, and textured hair, she has now dived into bodycare.

Along with shampoo, conditioner, curl mousse, curl gel, detangling gel, etc, Tracee Ellis Ross has launched body scrub, lotion, oil, cream, and body wash. In an interview with Fortune in January 2023, Tracee shared that she started working on her brand in 2013.

As an actress, she had to get her makeup and hair done by professionals. She realised then that there was a lack of good products that worked for her hair type, as most haircare products worked well for straight, smooth hair.

She told the media outlet that Black people had to figure out how to manage their hair and which products suited them on their own, and her brand was created to fulfill that demand.

Meanwhile, Tracee Ellis Ross's home burglary is under investigation. Stay tuned for more updates.