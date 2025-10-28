Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, October 28, 2025, Tuesday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! October 28, 2025, episode brought its 37th game of the popular game show. Contestants compete in multiple rounds to score the most. Tonight's episode has three contestants with distinct backgrounds and skills. Each correct and incorrect answer raises the stakes as players tackle different categories.

The Final Jeopardy! clue, falling under the category of "Brand Names," posed a challenge for the contestants. The answer to the question was “Wild Turkey.”

The game builds tension, leaving viewers wondering who will win. The right answer may seem simple, but it takes knowledge and timing to succeed.

Counting from its initial days, Jeopardy! has been one of the most successful and enduring TV quiz shows. Millions of viewers worldwide enjoy its intellectual challenges and nail-biting suspense. Tonight's episode keeps fans interested in who will win.

A glimpse of Jeopardy episode from October 28, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy round

The show begins with a lively Jeopardy round, as usual. Contestants answer questions on various topics, some of which are surprising. This round sets the tone for the game. With each correct answer, they get closer to Final Jeopardy.

Double Jeopardy round

The game gets more important when the game moves on to Double Jeopardy. Those who are in the game can double their points, which makes it more strategic. There are some difficult times in this round as the players make their moves and try to set themselves up for a good finish.

Final Jeopardy round answer

In the Final Jeopardy round, the category is Brand Names.

The question is: “This brand got its name in 1940 after a distillery executive took friends on a hunting trip.”

The correct response is, "What is Wild Turkey?"

This clue refers to the iconic bourbon brand, which was named after a hunting trip taken by Austin Nichols executive Thomas McCarthy. The name stuck after McCarthy's friends kept referring to the bourbon as “that wild turkey bourbon.” It shows the power of word-of-mouth branding and how a casual moment can shape a famous brand.

Jeopardy!’s Tonight’s Contestant profiles

Alan Turner

From Rohnert Park, California, Alan Turner makes peanut butter. He brings a creative edge to Jeopardy! from making gourmet peanut butter. Alan handles fast-paced rounds well due to his quick thinking. Alan stays focused despite tough competition due to his calmness. He plays with a solid knowledge base and a strategic approach to picking categories.

Cynthia Appiah

Toronto-born bobsledder Cynthia Appiah competes in the Olympics. Cynthia loves trivia and is athletic, making her a strong Jeopardy contender! Cynthia plays with the same intensity and focus as in the Olympics, despite her athletic background. As the first Olympian to compete on Jeopardy! as a civilian, her participation is intriguing. Her competitiveness and intelligence have won over fans.

Aaron Levine

Seattle sports anchor Aaron Levine is the returning Jeopardy! champion. His $20,600 one-day total is impressive. Aaron's sports media background gives him a keen sense of timing and strategy for navigating the game's complexities. His poise makes him a formidable opponent, and his show performance has been impressive. Audiences eagerly await Aaron's next win to continue his streak.

The night ends with viewers eagerly awaiting tonight's Jeopardy! winner. Fans will have to watch to see who wins, with the added thrill of following the game. Jeopardy! Episodes are available on Hulu.