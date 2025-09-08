“Can’t be mad at ppl for having an opinion”: Netizens react to Los Pollos slamming Kai Cenat for hating on Drake’s ‘Iceman’

Los Pollos slammed Kai Cenat for calling Drake’s new track Iceman “trash”.

The internet doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to drama between streamers and rap giants. This time Los Pollos found himself in the spotlight after he openly called out Kai Cenat for criticizing Drake’s new track Iceman. The Twitch streamer didn’t hold back and suggested Kai’s take was less about music and more about posturing.

Naturally, netizens dove headfirst into the debate, weighing in with tweets, memes, and side-picking. Some argued that Kai had every right to dislike the song, while others felt Los had a point especially given that Drake is one of the most polarizing artists in the game right now. One user summed up the mood with the line:

“Can’t be mad at ppl for having an opinion on music.”

OVO General Los pollos goes off on Kai Cenat pic.twitter.com/PJiZf2og5N — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 8, 2025

But as always, the internet conversation didn’t stop there. It quickly spiraled into claims of hypocrisy, shifting loyalties and a little streamer gossip.

Fans weigh in as Los Pollos defends Drake and calls out Kai Cenat’s harsh take on ‘Iceman’

When Los Pollos called out Kai Cenat for dismissing Iceman as “trash,” fans wasted no time sharing their two cents. Some supported Los and said that Kai’s critique was more about clout than honesty.

“They all hate on Drake to stay relevant,” one user wrote which echoed the sentiment that Drake-hate has become a convenient trend online.

Others, however, weren’t convinced by Los’s defense of the Canadian rapper.

“I like Los and good take but he is hypocritical cause when knot dropped gnx he said it was ass,” another person argued, reminding everyone that Los has thrown shade at artists before.

That contradiction didn’t go unnoticed by fans who felt he was picking favorites. Still, there were plenty of voices pointing out that Kai’s reaction wasn’t that deep.

“Right bro, that’s something u say bout a Kendrick album…” one comment read, while another broke down the music itself:

“That was a cinematic orchestra, Kai didn’t like it that’s cool but u can clearly notice he is moving weird right now.”

Some fans interpreted Kai’s critique as more personal than professional.

“Lmao damn he hurt cause Kai said Drake song was trash,” one reply teased.

Others leaned into streamer drama, suggesting Kai’s motives were tied to Drake’s friendships.

“Kai tried stealing that Drake friendship from Adin and now that he knows Drake don’t fw him like he does Adin he just starts hating what a loser….”

The back-and-forth between Los Pollos and Kai Cenat has, predictably, turned into a proxy battle between their audiences. Some fans saw Los as defending artistry while others dismissed his comments as overblown.

Breaking down the Los Pollos vs Kai Cenat situation

The dust-up started when Kai Cenat called Iceman “trash” during a stream, a jab that caught attention given Drake’s massive fan base and history of collaboration with influencers. Los Pollos quickly stepped in, suggesting Kai was being disingenuous and overly negative. While Los has had his own moments of criticism in the past, he seemed to feel Kai’s dismissal went beyond fair critique.

Netizens have clearly amplified the spat here and turned it into a wider debate about authenticity, streaming rivalries and even Drake’s friendships. Whether Kai was simply being honest about the song or pushing buttons for reactions, the fact remains that every move involving Drake somehow ends up leading to bigger conversations than just the music itself.