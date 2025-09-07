It was just a hard pill to swallow" - Big Brother alum Brendon Villegas reflects on wife Rachel Reilly's elimination

Big Brother stars Rachel Reilly and husband Brendon Villegas. (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 contestant Rachel Relly's surprising elimination following a jaw-dropping twist turned heads and stunned everyone.

The sudden end to her game was the outcome of a controversial White Locust twist rather than the normal nominations, and that's why everyone can't help but criticise the CBS show production.

Former Big Brother alum and Rachel Reilly's husband, Brendon Villegas, reacted live to the news of her elimination during a heartfelt conversation with Sharon Tharo on her YouTube show Patron Live.

Brendon expressed his disappointment and pride about Rachel's performance in the show, stressing how challenging her abrupt exit was.

It was just a hard pill to swallow, as he admitted to his disbelief and sadness when hearing about the unfortunate turn of events in the show.

Brendon questioned the transparency of Big Brother in the live feed

In the livestream, Brendon Villagas shared his personal, unfiltered reaction to the elimination of Rachel Reilly and how it impacted the direction of the game.

He spoke about the emotional toll it took on his family, and the misinterpretation of Rachel's character and gameplay.

He described his initial reaction to the elimination news, recounting how the production contacted him and asked him to keep it a secret from everybody.

Brendon admitted that in that moment, he didn't even realise what they said, as he says,

it didn't even occur to me the difference between eliminated or evicted.

Above all, his first concern was Rachel's well-being and emotional wellness because he feared Rachel might think that everybody was disappointed with her. He expressed his pride and confidence in Rachel by saying,

You did not let your family down. You worked your ass off. You killed it in there.

Brendon criticised the elimination, calling it unfair, explaining that there was no clarity or voting, and even the live feed was not shown in this unusual eviction of Big Brother.

He challenged the righteousness and logic behind the Big Brother twists, questioning the timing of the White Locust contest as he felt it was a first-week-based competition that the makers executed late in week ten. Brendon stressed that,

Knocking out Rachel Riley would have been a massive credit to anyone's resume. So, now you've also taken that away from them.

Questioning the transparency of the reality show creators regarding the White Locust twist that caused his wife to exit from the show, Brendon expresses,

Is it worth keeping the fans in the dark for so long only to, like, all of a sudden drop this bomb on them that, like, you know, one of the central players of your entire season is now gone? We can't really tell you why.

He expressed his difficulty in believing that his wife, who did not get nominated once, did not touch a block, didn't have a single vote against her, and then suddenly went out due to a mindless competition.

Brendon went on to address the emotional pressure it exerted on his family, explaining that his kids have not been emotionally invested in anything other than their mother's elimination.

He also reflected on the milestones that Rachel missed with her children, including their daughter's first camp and her first day of fourth grade, saying that,

When you're a parent, you know, you like all those little things because they grow up real fast. So, it's hard.

Furthermore, Brendon shared his frustration with fellow Big Brother contestants, especially Ava, blaming her for speaking ill about Rachel behind her back and not having the guts to say it to her face.

According to him, she played with her soul and did not stop, which may have led to her either winning or going to the jury. He praised Rachel for being real and claimed that her gameplay is highly misunderstood and mispresented in the edit.

Rachel and Ashley get the mean girl edit because you know they're being mean and talking to Keanu and they're yelling at him and he's not doing anything

Throughout the live stream, Brendon criticised the show's approach, arguing that modern Big Brother has turned away from the conventional format that hinders the players' strategic gameplay.

Lastly, he encouraged everyone to vote for Rachel for America's Favourite Player as reassurance, complimenting her gameplay and as a resilient competitor who heightened the season ratings despite an unfair exit.

