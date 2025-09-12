"I just feel very alone" - Big Brother star Morgan complains about Vince spending time with Lauren

Morgan Pope (Image via Instagram/@_modelmorg)

Rachel Reilly’s shocking elimination from Big Brother led to an unexpected turn of events in the house. After the “White Locust” Resort twist took place, Morgan Pope later confronted her trusted ally, Vince Panaro, about the decision he made in the competition, as Vince went on to choose Lauren Domingue over Morgan, which led Rachel to have less time and eventually to leave the game.

She further shared that Vince ended their alliance as judges with that one decision, as both Morgan and Vince were in the Judges’ alliance along with Rachel, Clifton “Will” Williams, and Ashley Hollis.

As the argument between the two escalated, Morgan seemingly had an emotionally charged moment as she said,

“I just feel so alone right now.”

Morgan “very frustrated" after a heated argument with Vince

In the Diary Room, Morgan wiped off her tears while having an emotional breakdown as she confronted Vince. While announcing how the whole thing has been "so frustrating", Morgan says,

“That was the first time Vince chose someone else instead of me,” Morgan continued. “And this is probably the worst I’ve felt in a really long time, and I can’t shake it. I just feel so alone right now. People that we were supposed to be working with are now in danger because she’s HOH, because you picked her,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Lauren became the new HOH after having completed the challenge in the shortest amount of time.

“Yes, necessarily, Vince! Who else is she going to put up?” Morgan asked.

Vince didn’t have an answer for her and shook his head. Morgan put her head in her hands and said, “Oh my God!”

Morgan Pope has opened up about her alleged showmanship with fellow houseguest Vince, while clearing the air in a live feed, as Morgan says,

“Now, what I really want to know is why I keep getting asked if there’s something more there. I like Vinny as a friend and strictly a friend. I respect him, I respect his relationship. I’m excited to meet Kelsey. I wonder why I’m getting asked that!"

As a heated argument takes place between Vince and Morgan over his decision to choose Lauren, which seemingly led to Rachel's elimination, Vince has come up with an explanation for the decision that he took.

In the Diary Room, Vince explained how he had to choose Lauren over Morgan because he had earlier chosen Morgan and had hurt Lauren in the past.

“I know Morgan is upset right now, but I’m trying to balance this out a little bit, and then Lauren winning HOH, it paid off so well for me. So, as much as it hurts, for my game, I know I made the right decision. I’m going to do everything I can to make sure you don’t go up,” Vince said.

Morgan shook her head before the clip ended.

Catch all the latest episodes of Big Brother, Season 27, on Wednesdays, Thursdays & Sundays, 8/7c, exclusively on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates.