"got this s**t down": Victoria Beckham opens up about the harsh fashion critique by husband David Beckham

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JULY 25: (L-R) Co-owner David Beckham of Inter Miami CF and wife Victoria Beckham look on prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium on July 25, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The English artist Victoria Beckham may have conquered the worlds of pop, fashion, and celebrity, but even Posh Spice isn’t immune to a little homegrown criticism. During a candid chat on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 51-year-old designer opened up about her husband David Beckham’s unfiltered thoughts on her personal style — and the comments left her genuinely shocked.

The exchange was lighthearted but revealing, shedding rare insight into how one of pop culture’s most stylish couples navigates honesty, humor, and fashion at home. The moment also reflected how deeply her identity remains intertwined with her creativity, even when facing critique from the person closest to her.

Inside Victoria Beckham’s candid podcast revelation

On Call Her Daddy, Victoria Beckham recalled the playful yet startling conversation she shared with David Beckham about fashion.

“He does look good in everything. He’s David Beckham,” she laughed. “So he looks great in everything. And then I said, ‘What do you not like me in?’ I thought, ‘Well, I’ve got this, because, you know, I’ve got this.’”

But David didn’t hold back. According to Victoria, he replied:

“‘Well, yeah. I mean, when you wear all those big baggy clothes and you, like, drown yourself in fabric.’”

The comment caught her off guard, as she described being “shocked” to hear that her husband wasn’t fond of her signature oversized ensembles.

“I thought, ‘I’ve got this s**t down. What do you mean you don’t like something? This is, like, my thing. This is who I am! This is what I’m known for.’”

While she admitted David’s critique stung slightly, she also reflected on his consistent support throughout her career, from cheering her on during Spice Girls tours to championing her early steps into fashion.

“He’s always been so supportive of me. You know, when I was on tour, he’d be there standing at the side of the stage watching,” she added.

Beyond the critique: Victoria Beckham’s legacy, career, and Netflix spotlight

Long before Victoria Beckham became a global fashion label, its founder was known to millions as Posh Spice. From her rise in the 1990s pop scene to her reinvention as a style icon, Victoria’s career has been a masterclass in evolution. Her latest project — the Netflix docuseries Victoria Beckham, released October 9, 2025 — offers the most intimate portrait yet of the designer’s journey.

The three-part series explores her transformation from pop star to fashion powerhouse, featuring appearances from Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, and Donatella Versace, alongside personal reflections from family and friends. In one poignant moment, Victoria discusses speaking to her 14-year-old daughter Harper about her experiences before the documentary aired.

“When you have an eating disorder, it makes you miserable. It is sad. It is lonely. It is all-consuming,” she says.

Yet, the series doesn’t just recount adversity; it celebrates resilience. As the film’s director Nadia Hallgren notes:

“Victoria’s story is about control, confidence, and redefining yourself on your own terms.”

From Spice Girls fame to establishing a respected luxury label in 2008, Victoria has transformed public perception — earning credibility from even the toughest corners of the fashion world. Anna Wintour herself admits she was “proved wrong,” praising Victoria for her “clear vision and point of view.”

Whether laughing about David’s unexpected fashion critique or reflecting on decades of reinvention, Victoria Beckham proves that style, success, and self-awareness aren’t about perfection; they’re about evolution.