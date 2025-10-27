Fact check: Is NASA having a “going out of business” sale for its satellites?

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: In this handout provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with the Psyche spacecraft onboard is launched from Launch Complex 39A, October 13, 2023 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA's Psyche spacecraft will travel to a metal-rich asteroid by the same name orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter to study its composition. The spacecraft also carries the agency's Deep Space Optical Communications technology demonstration, which will test laser communications beyond the Moon. (Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via Getty Images)

Social media was abuzz with a bizarre report — that NASA is running a "going out of business" sale and is attempting to sell its satellites. The news spread quickly, with social media users cracking jokes about purchasing an old satellite for themselves. But is any of it true? Short answer, no, NASA is not closing down or auctioning off its satellites like a store closing out. What's actually occurring is much easier — and a whole lot less sensational.

Where the rumor began

This rumor began after a couple of reports stated that NASA had discussed what to do with some of its older satellites that are no longer engaged in active missions. Some headlines employed such catchy titles as "going out of business sale," and that is where the confusion began.

In fact, NASA was merely talking about transferring or leasing some of the older satellites — essentially those that are nearing the end of their life or have served their primary purposes.

That's a space agency thing that they tend to do quite frequently. The term "going out of business sale" was used jokingly in one article, but people on social media took it literally.

What NASA actually said

NASA has not announced any official sale of satellites. There’s no public auction and no plan to sell spacecraft to companies or individuals. The space agency is still very much active — running dozens of satellites, preparing for Moon missions, and continuing Mars research.

A NASA spokesperson explained that the agency regularly reviews its older missions to decide whether they should continue, be shut down, or be shared with other research organizations. These decisions are about saving costs and managing resources, not about NASA closing its doors.

So while it’s true that some satellites may stop being used or could be handed over for study, it’s completely false that NASA is selling them because it’s “going out of business.”

Why did the story sound believable

The reason this story caught attention is that numerous people formerly know that NASA’s budget is frequently under pressure. Over time, some of NASA’s Earth-observing satellites the bones which study effects like carbon emissions and climate data, have faced budget cuts.

Because of that, hearing that NASA might vend its satellites sounded credible to many. But that’s not what’s passing.

These satellites have simply reached the end of their operations. When that happens, NASA either turns them off, reuses them for another purpose, or shares data with other associations. It’s a normal part of how space agencies manage aged outfits — not a sign of NASA shutting down.

How NASA handles old satellites

NASA’s satellites are built for specific goals, like studying the atmosphere or mapping climate patterns. Once a satellite completes its job, NASA studies whether it’s worth keeping it running.

Sometimes, if a satellite still has power and can collect useful data, NASA extends its mission. Other times, if it’s too old or not working well, they turn it off safely or allow it to burn up when it reenters the atmosphere.

There are also times when universities or private researchers want to use that data. In those cases, NASA might share access or collaborate, but it doesn’t mean the satellite is being sold.

NASA is not having a “going out of business” sale. The phrase was a misunderstanding caused by a headline that spread online.

There’s no sale, no auction, and no reason to believe the agency is closing. NASA continues to run its ongoing missions, including the Artemis program to the Moon, Mars research, and several Earth observation projects.

So no, you can’t buy a satellite from NASA. The agency isn’t going anywhere — it’s just doing what it always does: updating its missions, managing costs, and planning for the next big discovery.

