Is Courtney Stodden still married? All about model’s personal life amid Chrissy Tiegen feud

Courtney Stodden & Chrissy Tiegen (Image via Getty)

The feud between Courtney Stodden and Chrissy Teigen remains one of the most discussed examples of celebrity cyberbullying and the effects of remarks left online. Their altercation, which began as a series of cruel messages more than a decade ago, has resurfaced repeatedly and is now making headlines, hinting that the tension between them is not resolved yet.

Amid their feud making rounds on the internet again, netizens are curious to know about Courtney's personal life. At the age of 16, she tied the knot to 51-year-old Doug Hutchison at that time. Years after their marriage, she filed for divorce in 2018 and called it quits officially in March 2020.

Recently, Stodden recalled reaching out to Teigen with a kind message. However, she claimed that the latter has been "totally ignored". Four years after the cyberbullying controversy between them, Teigen allegedly refused to reconnect, according to a Page Six report.

On Friday, the model uploaded an Instagram video to reflect on the hatred and backlash over Chrissy's appearance on Meghan Markle's cooking show titled Love, Meghan. Reacting to netizens' questions imposed on her, she answered, as Page Six cited the Daily Mail,

"And my response to it is that I do not believe people should be bullying Chrissy. Have we learned anything? Two wrongs do not make a right."

While sharing her perspective on the controversy, she alleged texting Teigen as the model recently viewed one of her Instagram Stories. However, the latter's response to Courtney was complete silence. Recounting that anecdote, she further continued,

“I posted about this, and I saw Chrissy Teigen was on my Instagram watching my Story, so I decided to reach out to Chrissy on DM and tell her that I’m here if she needs to talk and I do not believe people should be bullying her and she shouldn’t be listening to anyone who’s bullying her."

She also noted Chrissy "completely ignored" her message. Netizens have been supportive of Stodden about the situation. Many praised her for taking the high road and offering her hand of support despite her controversial history with Teigen.

Here's everything we know about Courtney Stodden's personal life In 2011, Courtney Stodden gained significant spotlight after the news of her marriage to Doug Hutchison broke the internet. As a teen girl, she exchanged vows with a man in his early 50s, prompting heated conversations online. In 2013, the duo separated and disclosed their plan to walk their separate ways. However, they reconciled again to give their marriage another chance. In fact, they spoke about expecting a child together in 2016. Unfortunately, Stodden suffered a miscarriage. By 2017, the relationship ended once more, with Doug and Courtney parting ways, and Stodden filing for a divorce the next year. The process concluded about two years later, officially finalizing their separation. On March 4, 2020, Stodden publicly confirmed her divorce with an Instagram post. Revealing hidden secrets of her marriage with Doug, she penned a heartfelt note and the experience she went through. Recounting those stressful days and admitting to being abused by her ex-husband, she confessed, "It’s March 3rd, 2020 - today I am officially divorced from actor Doug Hutchison. It’s an emotional day for me. God only knows how he’s feeling, but I can tell you that it’s for the better. I look back at this picture and feel absolutely taken advantage of. I’ve been scared to even speak up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused during the almost 10 year marriage because I was a child and he was 50 when we married but I’m a woman now and it’s time for me to put my big girl pants on and speak on this matter." She took a dig at several people and expressed her feeling "manipulated," further conveying, "I’ve felt completely trapped, manipulated and at times abandoned by adults // growing up in such an environment — it became a lonely and dark place."

While pouring her heart out and being vulnerable on the internet, she also left a short message for her former husband. Sharing how she "will always love" him but "will always be angry," she blamed Doug for,

"You’ve left me - a child woman, feeling belittled and confused. These things I shall overcome. I wish you well. But please don’t ever do this to another minor again. It’s not right... even if the parent signs off. Wait a respectable amount of time before marrying. Children aren’t on your level. I’ll always love you regardless. Be better. As shall I."

When news of their relationship broke, it quickly became a hot topic of conversation. The pairing stirred widespread speculation and sparked controversy, often serving as comedic material for late-night talk show hosts, according to a report by CNN. Public curiosity and media scrutiny later fueled the attention, making their romance a constant subject of debate.

Over the years, Courtney Stodden has built a multi-faceted career as a media personality, model, and singer. From hosting The Courtney Stodden Show in 2009 to making appearances in reality TV shows, such as Couples Therapy, she has often been in the limelight for her personal and professional trajectories. And now, she finds herself in the media columns yet again for her earlier feud with Chrissy Teigen.