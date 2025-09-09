Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 9, 2025, Tuesday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! aired another thrilling episode tonight, September 9, 2025, featuring an intense showdown among three contestants. The evening’s highlight was the Final Jeopardy clue in the category "Classic Rock & Classic Films."

Ian Morrison, an airline ramp agent from Aurora, Colorado, won the game and took home the prize. He had $22,009 at the end of the night on Final Jeopardy. He won fairly with his knowledge about classic rock. Jonathan Hugendubler, who was in the lead earlier in the game came in second with $13,199. Stacy Shelly, a lawyer from Rockford, Illinois won $8,399 after a tough loss in the last round.

Jeopardy! Episode on September 9, 2025, Tuesday: Looking into further details

Jeopardy Round

In the Jeopardy round, contestants faced off in categories like "Accidents Will Happen," "Parenting Tips from the Victorian Era" and "Canadian Girlfriends." Jonathan Hugendubler took an early lead, securing 5 correct answers despite a few incorrect responses. Stacy Shelly was close behind, maintaining steady gameplay with 4 correct answers. Ian Morrison also kept pace, but struggled with a few incorrect responses early on.



After the first 15 clues, the scores were:

By the end of the Jeopardy round, the scores shifted as follows:

Double Jeopardy Round

During the Double Jeopardy round, participants did really well in questions like "18th Century Notables" and "I'm Getting Crafty In My Old Age." Jonathan started well, but he lost steam in the second half of the round. Stacy and Ian both jumped ahead with great answers, but Ian's correct Daily Double earned him an extra $3,000.



After the Double Jeopardy round, the scores were as follows:

Final Jeopardy Round



The final round's question about Groucho Marx's telegram to a famous band was a game-changer. It was a classic rock question. Stacy and Jonathan gave the wrong answers, but Ian got the right one and added $7,409 to his score.



The final standings were:

Game Recap & Tonight’s Game Stats (September 9, 2025)



Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: Accidents Will Happen; Parenting Tips From The Victorian Era; Rivers In History; Body Parts Everywhere; Fictional Characters; Canadian Girlfriends.

Jonathan started strong but lost his lead after a missed Daily Double, dropping to $0.

Stacy picked up 4 correct answers and took the lead at the commercial break.

Scores after 15 clues:

Statistics after the Jeopardy! Round:

Double Jeopardy! Round:



Categories: 18th Century Notables; New Yorkers Head South; Gods’ LinkedIn; I’m Getting Crafty In My Old Age; “J” Words; Similar Country Names.

Jonathan had a strong first half but faded in the second, allowing others to catch up.

Ian and Stacy had strong second halves, with Ian getting $3,000 from Daily Double 3.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Final Jeopardy Round:

Correct answer: "Who is Queen?"



Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Final Jeopardy Results:

Tonight’s New Champion:

Ian Morrison with $22,009. He’ll return tomorrow to defend his title.

Tonight's episode of Jeopardy! can be streamed later on Hulu, Peacock and Crave.