Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 8, 2025, Monday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! tonight, September 8, 2025, started with its 1st episode in the 42nd season of the game show. Jonathan Hugendubler, the previous season's champion, was back in the game. He had a total of $23,601 from that season. Two new contestants, Josh Jackson, an urban planner from Pasadena, California, and Caroline Paul, an HR expert from Washington, D.C., were going to compete against him.

Jonathan Hugendubler won again in the end. After a tough fight in the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds, Jonathan's smart play helped him win the Final Jeopardy round. His last bet of $10,200 and correct answer to "Who is Anne Frank?" following a score of $40,000, with his two days' total reaching $63,601.

Jeopardy! is famous for its unusual format. Contestants are given clues and must answer in the form of a question. It has been hosted by many famous people over the years, including the late Alex Trebek.

Jeopardy! Episode glimpse from September 8, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy Round

The Jeopardy round tonight saw intense action. The contestants were presented with five categories: Edible Idioms, Business History, Biology, Bicycles On The Big Screen, and Plain & Simple. Caroline Paul took an early lead, with an impressive score of $4,600 after 15 clues. Jonathan Hugendubler and Josh Jackson followed, with $1,800 and $1,600, respectively.

Statistics after the Jeopardy round:

Caroline: 10 correct, 2 incorrect, $5,600

Josh: 9 correct, 3 incorrect, $4,400

Jonathan: 7 correct, 1 incorrect, $3,800

Double Jeopardy Round

Jonathan changed his game with Double Jeopardy African History, That Adds Up, Streaming TV, Plays & Playwrights, Same First & Last Letter, and Platonic Categories. Jonathan aced African History, answering all five questions, including a True Daily Double. By round's end, Jonathan had outpaced his opponents.

Statistics after the Double Jeopardy round:

Jonathan: 21 correct, 2 incorrect, $29,800

Caroline: 15 correct, 5 incorrect, $7,200

Josh: 12 correct, 5 incorrect, $5,200

Final Jeopardy! Round

The Final Jeopardy clue was in the category "Famous Names,".

The clue was:

'On June 12, 1942 she wrote, “I hope I will be able to confide everything to you, as I have never been able to confide in anyone”'



The correct response was "Who is Anne Frank?"

Jonathan, who had the highest score going into Final Jeopardy!, made a big bet of $10,200 and correctly answered the question. His total score climbed to $40,000, securing his win for the night.

Statistics after Final Jeopardy:

Jonathan: $40,000

Caroline: $6,200

Josh: $5,626

Game Recap & Tonight’s Game Stats - Jeopardy! - September 8, 2025

Jeopardy! Round Highlights

Categories:

Edible Idioms

Business History

Biology

Bicycles On The Big Screen

Plain & Simple



Scores after 15 clues:

Caroline: $4,600

Jonathan: $1,800

Josh: $1,600



Statistics at the first break:

Caroline: 6 correct, 1 incorrect

Jonathan: 3 correct, 0 incorrect

Josh: 3 correct, 2 incorrect

Interviews:

Josh shared a funny moment: "I ate everybody" instead of "I ate everything" during his trip to Italy.

Caroline expressed her love for visiting niche museums.

Jonathan was genuinely surprised by his victory in the Season 41 finale.

Daily Double: Josh found the Daily Double and doubled up his score, though Caroline continued to lead after 30 clues.



Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:

Caroline: $5,600

Josh: $4,400

Jonathan: $3,800

Double Jeopardy! Round Highlights



Categories:

African History

That Adds Up

Streaming TV

Plays & Playwrights

Same First & Last Letter

A Platonic Category

Jonathan's performance:

Jonathan dominated the African History category, getting all 5 questions correct, including a True Daily Double.

This strong performance helped him build a significant lead.



Scores after Double Jeopardy! Round:

Jonathan: 21 correct, 2 incorrect, $29,800

Caroline: 15 correct, 5 incorrect, $7,200

Josh: 12 correct, 5 incorrect, $5,200

Total number of unplayed clues this season: 0



Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Jonathan: $29,800

Caroline: $7,200

Josh: $5,200

Final Jeopardy! Round Highlights



Final Jeopardy Category: Famous Names



Final Jeopardy Clue:



"On June 12, 1942 she wrote, 'I hope I will be able to confide everything to you, as I have never been able to confide in anyone.'"



Correct Response: "Who is Anne Frank?"



Scores after Final Jeopardy:

Jonathan: $40,000 (Wagered $10,200)

Caroline: $6,200 (Wagered $1,000)

Josh: $5,626 (Wagered $426)



Final Results:

Jonathan Hugendubler: $40,000 (2-day total: $63,601)

Caroline Paul: $6,200

Josh Jackson: $5,626

Tonight’s Game Recap in Summary

Jeopardy Round: Caroline took an early lead with $5,600 after 30 clues.

Round: Caroline took an early lead with $5,600 after 30 clues. Double Jeopardy Round: Jonathan surged ahead, thanks to his mastery of African History and a True Daily Double.

Round: Jonathan surged ahead, thanks to his mastery of African History and a True Daily Double. Final Jeopardy Round: Jonathan correctly answered "Who is Anne Frank?" to secure the win with $40,000, continuing his streak for a third day.

Now fans can stream Jeopardy! episodes on Hulu, Peacock, and Crave.