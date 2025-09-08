Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 8, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy! tonight, September 8, 2025, started with its 1st episode in the 42nd season of the game show. Jonathan Hugendubler, the previous season's champion, was back in the game. He had a total of $23,601 from that season. Two new contestants, Josh Jackson, an urban planner from Pasadena, California, and Caroline Paul, an HR expert from Washington, D.C., were going to compete against him.
Jonathan Hugendubler won again in the end. After a tough fight in the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds, Jonathan's smart play helped him win the Final Jeopardy round. His last bet of $10,200 and correct answer to "Who is Anne Frank?" following a score of $40,000, with his two days' total reaching $63,601.
Jeopardy! is famous for its unusual format. Contestants are given clues and must answer in the form of a question. It has been hosted by many famous people over the years, including the late Alex Trebek.
The Jeopardy round tonight saw intense action. The contestants were presented with five categories: Edible Idioms, Business History, Biology, Bicycles On The Big Screen, and Plain & Simple. Caroline Paul took an early lead, with an impressive score of $4,600 after 15 clues. Jonathan Hugendubler and Josh Jackson followed, with $1,800 and $1,600, respectively.
Statistics after the Jeopardy round:
Jonathan changed his game with Double Jeopardy African History, That Adds Up, Streaming TV, Plays & Playwrights, Same First & Last Letter, and Platonic Categories. Jonathan aced African History, answering all five questions, including a True Daily Double. By round's end, Jonathan had outpaced his opponents.
Statistics after the Double Jeopardy round:
The Final Jeopardy clue was in the category "Famous Names,".
The clue was:
'On June 12, 1942 she wrote, “I hope I will be able to confide everything to you, as I have never been able to confide in anyone”'
The correct response was "Who is Anne Frank?"
Jonathan, who had the highest score going into Final Jeopardy!, made a big bet of $10,200 and correctly answered the question. His total score climbed to $40,000, securing his win for the night.
Statistics after Final Jeopardy:
Jeopardy! Round Highlights
Categories:
Scores after 15 clues:
Statistics at the first break:
Interviews:
Daily Double: Josh found the Daily Double and doubled up his score, though Caroline continued to lead after 30 clues.
Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:
Double Jeopardy! Round Highlights
Categories:
Jonathan's performance:
Jonathan dominated the African History category, getting all 5 questions correct, including a True Daily Double.
This strong performance helped him build a significant lead.
Scores after Double Jeopardy! Round:
Total number of unplayed clues this season: 0
Scores going into Final Jeopardy:
Final Jeopardy! Round Highlights
Final Jeopardy Category: Famous Names
Final Jeopardy Clue:
"On June 12, 1942 she wrote, 'I hope I will be able to confide everything to you, as I have never been able to confide in anyone.'"
Correct Response: "Who is Anne Frank?"
Scores after Final Jeopardy:
Final Results:
Now fans can stream Jeopardy! episodes on Hulu, Peacock, and Crave.
