Jeopardy! for Friday, September 19, 2025, ended with a thrilling finale. The game was fiercely contested by Paolo Pasco, Hebah Uddin, and Steven Olson. After a fast-paced clue round, Jeopardy! ended on a suspenseful note.
Steven Olson defeated Paolo Pasco to win the night. Steven, who was second going into Final Jeopardy, won $19,602 by answering “What is Kazakhstan?” Paolo won $17,401 after leading most of the game. Hebah Uddin, who persevered, won $2,600.
Known for its fast-paced rounds and intriguing trivia, Jeopardy! continues to fascinate audiences. Tonight's episode was another dramatic chapter in the show's history.
The Jeopardy! round on September 19, 2025, featured six categories: U.S. Territories, Quick Chem, From The Video Game Manual, Ancient Eating, Swap A Letter, and Broadway. The contestants were eager to show their knowledge across these diverse topics.
In the Double Jeopardy! round, the players had to answer questions in six categories: The Bronze Age, Villains In Lit, 14-Letter Words, Let's Go To The Park, Album Title Adjectives, and Your Prime Number's Up. Steven found both Daily Doubles, but he left a lot of money on the table and only added $6,000 to his total. This gave Paolo Pasco some space to breathe and let him make a run at the end of the round.
In Final Jeopardy, the category was Slogans.
The clue was: "After adopting ‘very nice’ in tourism ads, an official of this country said, its people, ‘jokes to the contrary, are some of the nicest.’”
The correct response was "What is Kazakhstan?"
Final Jeopardy!
Steven Olson won a fiery Jeopardy! game tonight. Paolo Pasco led for most of the game, but Steven's late plays won him the championship. Steven will defend his title on Jeopardy! on Monday after winning $19,602. Jeopardy!'s 42nd season features fiercer competition as contestants use their knowledge and quick thinking. Tonight's episode showed the game's thrills. Soon, fans can expect more thrilling episodes.
