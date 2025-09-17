Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 17, 2025, Wednesday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

The Jeopardy! game on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, featured intense competition as three contestants faced off for the grand prize. The game would depend on contestants' ability to answer difficult questions across categories. Paolo Pasco, a San Diego puzzle writer, entered the game to continue his winning streak. He was seeking his sixth win after five wins.

Paolo won tonight's Jeopardy!, becoming a six-time champion. Paolo won the final round despite Max Miller and Laura Mixter's strong performances. He won Final Jeopardy with a large lead due to his board dominance.

After its 1964 debut, Jeopardy! has become an American institution. Over the years, the show has gained popularity for its unique format, where contestants must answer questions. The game's challenging trivia and charismatic contestants have made it a TV staple.

Jeopardy! Episode Highlights: September 17, 2025

Jeopardy! Round Highlights

The Jeopardy! Round on September 17, 2025, kicked off with six diverse categories: Words For City Folk, I Wrote That For Children!, Triples, Early Roles, Beastly Endings, and Hawai’i As It Was. Paolo Pasco started strong, answering 7 questions correctly before the break.

Paolo was ahead with $4,800 at the end of the round. Max Miller and Laura Mixter were also doing well, but they were behind with $3,200 and $1,200, respectively.



After the first 15 clues, the statistics were as follows:

Paolo: 7 correct, 0 incorrect

Max: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

Laura: 2 correct, 0 incorrect



Max's Daily Double changed things despite Paolo's lead. His incorrect answer dropped his score to $0. Paolo led after Jeopardy!, with Max and Laura behind.

The scores after the Jeopardy! Round was:

Paolo: $6,600

Laura: $2,200

Max: $400

Double Jeopardy! Round Highlights

The Double Jeopardy! Round followed by six new categories: Our Crusty Earth, Professors, Unusual Words, The 1975…, The Fall, and Bands Bigger In Britain. Max Miller gained momentum with a $2,000 second Daily Double. The game changed when Laura Mixter bet $2,000 for the third Daily Double to take the lead. Her bet was insufficient, and Paolo Pasco extended his lead throughout the round.



By the end of Double Jeopardy!, the statistics were:

Paolo: 24 correct, 2 incorrect

Laura: 13 correct, 1 incorrect

Max: 11 correct, 1 incorrect



The scores heading into Final Jeopardy were:

Paolo: $16,600

Laura: $13,800

Max: $6,400

Final Jeopardy! Round Highlights

In Final Jeopardy, the category was Novels, and the clue was:

"In April 2025, the Empire State Building was lit up in green to celebrate the 100th anniversary of this novel’s publication."

All three contestants answered correctly, with the correct response,

What is The Great Gatsby?

Max Miller added $795, bringing his final score to $7,195.

Laura Mixter added $600, reaching a total of $14,400.

Paolo Pasco, the eventual winner, added a whopping $11,001, bringing his final total to $27,601.

With this victory, Paolo continued his reign as the six-time champion and secured a total of $162,117 over his six-day streak.

Interview Highlights:

Laura: Camped out for nearly two months for Duke-UNC tickets.

Max: Encouraged by his girlfriend Rebecca to apply for Jeopardy!.

Paolo: A pro at Olivia Rodrigo Name That Tune.

Paolo Pasco won $27,601 on Jeopardy! tonight, continuing his streak. Tomorrow, he'll try for his seventh win. Max Miller and Laura Mixter played well, but Paolo led. Paolo continues his Jeopardy! career as the champion with his steady play and knowledge. Paolo has proven himself a formidable Jeopardy! competitor as fans eagerly await the next episode.